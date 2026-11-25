BNP Paribas and ING increased lending to firms like Caterpillar and Oshkosh, raising concerns over financing ties to activities in occupied Palestinian territories.

A new report reveals that major European financial institutions have significantly increased their lending to companies involved in activities within the occupied Palestinian territories. The findings, released by the Don't Buy into Occupation (DBIO) coalition, highlight growing financial exposure to firms supplying equipment used in military operations and settlement expansions.

BNP Paribas Raises Caterpillar Loan Exposure

BNP Paribas has substantially expanded its financial ties to Caterpillar, the US-based construction equipment manufacturer. The French banking giant increased its loans to Caterpillar from $721 million to $984 million. Additionally, its investments in the company rose from $275 million in 2025 to $648 million in 2026. Caterpillar bulldozers have been extensively used by the Israeli military to demolish Palestinian homes and infrastructure in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. This financial support continues despite widespread condemnation from human rights organizations regarding the use of such machinery in civilian areas.

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ING Provides Credit to Oshkosh Military Supplier

Dutch lender ING Bank also extended its financial relationships with companies linked to the conflict. ING provided a new $110 million credit facility to Oshkosh Corporation. Oshkosh is a primary manufacturer of military vehicles that are supplied directly to the Israeli Defence Ministry. The expansion of credit lines to Oshkosh underscores the continued banking support for firms producing defense equipment used by Israeli forces. This move adds to the scrutiny facing European banks over their portfolio allocations in the defense sector.

European Banks Funding $361 Billion for 56 Firms

The scale of financial involvement extends far beyond individual bank transactions. Between September 2024 and August 2026, European financial institutions provided a total of $361 billion in loans and underwriting services to 56 companies identified in the report. These firms operate across various critical sectors, including arms manufacturing, technology, construction, energy, and transport. The sheer volume of capital flowing into these enterprises suggests a systemic integration of these companies within the European financial ecosystem.

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Key Corporate Entities Under Scrutiny

The DBIO coalition identified 107 specific companies whose activities are linked to violations in the occupied Palestinian territories. The list of entities includes prominent multinational corporations such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and RTX. Technology giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Palantir Technologies are also included on the report's list. General Dynamics and Caterpillar round out the notable names among the 56 companies receiving substantial financial backing from European banks. The report was compiled with contributions from 30 Palestinian and European non-governmental organizations.

Investment Holdings Reach $1.745 Trillion

Asset management and investment holdings further amplify the financial connection between Europe and the Israeli military apparatus. As of September 15 2026, European investors held or managed a combined $1.745 trillion in shares and bonds in 90 of the companies covered by the report. These investments span the entire spectrum of the 107 companies analyzed in the DBIO study. The report examines financial ties between 1,096 European financial institutions and the 107 target companies. This data highlights the depth of capital market integration despite repeated warnings from civil society organizations.

Ongoing Pressure on Financial Sector Accountability

The publication of this sixth annual report marks a continued effort to expose the financial underpinnings of the occupation. Civil society groups argue that the continued flow of capital enables military operations and settlement expansion. The findings indicate that major European banks are not reducing their exposure but are actively increasing it. This trend persists despite international legal debates and domestic political pressure in various European nations. The report serves as a detailed ledger of corporate and financial complicity in the ongoing conflict.