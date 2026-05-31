BNB's Open Interest Surges 35% as Traders Position for Volatility

BNB's open interest has surged 35% in the last 24 hours, outperforming major cryptocurrencies such as DOGE and XRP. This increase in open interest coincides with a spike in derivatives market activity and a price increase for BNB.

The increase in open interest for BNB suggests that traders are positioning themselves for potential volatility and price movement. BNB 's open interest is up 35% in the last 24 hours to $1.43 billion, outperforming major cryptocurrencies such as DOGE and XRP in terms of percentage increase.

The latter saw no change in their open interest over the last 24 hours, while Dogecoin's open interest was down 0.01% and XRP fell 0.56%. This surge in open interest coincides with a spike in derivatives market activity, even as other major cryptocurrencies saw their trading volumes fall. BNB's volume in the derivatives market rose 270% in the last 24 hours to $5.18 billion, according to CoinGlass data.

This signals an increase in inflow of capital into BNB-linked futures and perpetual contracts. This coincides with a BNB price increase in the last 24 hours, with the cryptocurrency outperforming the top 5 in daily and weekly gains. At the time of writing, BNB was up 7.35% in the last 24 hours to $722 and up 10% weekly, even as major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum recorded weekly losses of nearly 5%.

The increase in open interest suggests that traders are positioning themselves for potential volatility. This expectation follows as BNB secured its first US exchange-traded fund (ETF) offering spot exposure in the US, launched by VanEck and trading under the ticker VBNB on Nasdaq. The next trending move is expected to start on a close above $687 or below $570. Until then, BNB might continue to trade in a range





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