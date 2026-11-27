BNB Chain releases the Litepaper for its new Ethereum-compatible L1, confirming no new native token and detailing plans for 1 million TPS and AI integration in 2027.

BNB Chain has officially released the Litepaper for its highly anticipated new Layer 1 network, providing the first comprehensive look at the infrastructure designed to support high-frequency trading, payments, private finance, and autonomous AI agents. This strategic announcement marks a pivotal moment in the blockchain operator's evolution, establishing a clear trajectory toward unprecedented scalability and functional diversity within its ecosystem. The project aims to redefine performance standards for decentralized applications by integrating advanced architectural features that prioritize speed, privacy, and seamless interoperability.

Strategic Roadmap and Launch Timeline

The core details of this new Layer 1 architecture were first introduced in the H2 2026 Tech Roadmap published by BNB Chain in July 2026, which outlined a design path toward a final goal of 1 million transactions per second. The development team committed to shipping the network on a testnet by the end of 2026, with the mainnet release scheduled to follow in early 2027. As of the close of November 2026, the organization has moved from theoretical planning to active development, introducing the Litepaper to the public to describe the specific architecture being built for these advanced use cases.

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No New Token and Enhanced BNB Utility

BNB Chain explicitly confirmed that the proposed framework will not introduce a separate native token, ensuring that BNB remains the sole native network token for the entire ecosystem. This decision extends the utility of BNB into new scenarios including trading, payments, privacy, and artificial intelligence applications while maintaining full interoperability with the existing BNB Chain infrastructure. By keeping the tokenomics stable, the project seeks to preserve value stability for investors and developers while expanding the functional reach of the BNB asset across multiple high-demand verticals in the digital economy.

Technical Architecture and Parallel Execution

The new Layer 1 utilizes a mechanism where lanes reserve a specific share of block capacity for eligible activities like payments, allowing unused capacity to return to general traffic to reduce competition from unrelated activity. The system streams small groups of transactions called SubBlocks before sealing a full block, with the public testnet currently in active development to refine these processes. This design reduces the computational work required for recording changes to the chain state while maintaining an Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible execution environment.

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Privacy Features and Community Feedback

Privacy design elements include shielded settlement for BNB and admitted BEP-20 tokens, with a feature called AtomicCall allowing shielded assets to fund selected public operations such as supported swaps. Parallel EVM execution is planned, and protected ordering through a trusted execution environment gateway has also been proposed to enhance security and efficiency. BNB Chain is currently inviting the crypto community to participate in discussions on its Layer 1, encouraging users to submit their questions, use cases, and feedback directly to the BNB Forum to shape the final implementation.

Market Growth and User Adoption Metrics

Concurrently with the technical rollout, BNB Chain reported significant user growth through ALPHEA Connect, which has surpassed 1.6 million registered users approximately three months after its launch. This surge in adoption highlights the strong market interest in the underlying technology and validates the strategic direction taken by the development team. The combination of robust technical upgrades and growing user engagement positions the network to handle the increased load and complexity expected from the new Layer 1 deployment in 2027.