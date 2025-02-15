BNB Chain Sets Ambitious Goals for 2025: Sub-Second Transactions, Gasless Transactions, and AI Acceleration

BNB Chain outlines a roadmap for 2025 focused on reducing transaction latency, enabling gasless transactions, and accelerating AI development. The platform also plans to optimize developer tools and continue supporting the meme ecosystem.

BNB Chain made a strong statement about its future plans, outlining several key initiatives aimed at enhancing its platform and user experience. The blockchain outlined its commitment to significantly reducing transaction latency by 2025, slashing block time from three seconds to sub-second speeds. This ambitious goal is set to be achieved while maintaining robust network throughput, capable of processing 100 million transactions daily.

Furthermore, BNB Chain is looking towards the collaborative development of Megafuel, slated for 2025. This innovation will enable gasless transactions for all user types originating from EOA addresses. Users will gain the flexibility to pay gas fees using stablecoins or other BEP-20 tokens. This development is expected to complement the planned EIP-7702-based paymaster solutions, also coming to BNB Blockchain in 2025.BNB Chain also emphasized its dedication to fostering the growth of the AI sector. It plans to collaborate with its community and leverage its existing BSC and Greenfield infrastructure to accelerate several key AI trends.In addition to these advancements, BNB Chain will continue to prioritize developer experience by optimizing and consolidating development tools. This includes streamlining SDKs and APIs, as well as improving access to essential blockchain development resources.The platform also underscored its commitment to the meme ecosystem, stating its intention to continue supporting meme tool providers integrating with BNB Chain. This support is expected to extend beyond 2025. BNB Chain's commitment to innovation and growth is evident in the recent performance of its ecosystem. Major tokens, including BNB, which saw an increase of up to 13%, and Pancakeswap, which surged by up to 50%, demonstrated strong gains in yesterday's trading session. BNB Chain's trading volumes have also exploded, surpassing Solana in daily fees to become the leading blockchain. According to Nansen data, on February 13th, BNB Chain generated over $5.8 million in daily fees, outperforming Solana's $3.3 million and five times the amount of Ethereum. This marks a significant milestone for BNB Chain, as it is the first chain since Bitcoin to surpass both Ethereum and Solana in daily fees





