BNB Chain Releases BSC-Reth v0.1.4-hotfix to Fix Reth State-Root Vulnerability

BNB Chain released BSC-Reth v0.1.4-hotfix on November 6, 2026 to fix a Reth state-root vulnerability, with no evidence of exploitation or lost funds.

BNB Chain has published BSC-Reth v0.1.4-hotfix on GitHub, a patch that fixes a vulnerability in certain versions of Reth, an execution client used on the BNB Chain network. The vulnerability was discovered on November 4, 2026, and could result in incorrect blockchain state-root calculation s because of a bug in the legacy trie code. The hotfix was released on November 6, 2026, and BNB Chain is urging all BSC-Reth node operators to install it promptly.

Reth, whose full name is Rust Ethereum Harvester Tree, is responsible for verifying blockchain data and processing transactions. According to the release notes, the flaw sits in the legacy trie code, which is the part of the software that organizes blockchain data. Although the vulnerability could have caused financial loss, there is no evidence that it was exploited or that any funds were affected.

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How the Legacy Trie Bug Affects BSC-Reth Nodes

The core problem is an incorrect state-root calculation that can occur because of a bug in the legacy trie code. A state root is a cryptographic summary of blockchain data, so a miscalculated value can cause a node to verify data incorrectly. BNB Chain describes the risk as affecting the way state verification is carried out within certain versions of Reth.

According to the release notes, BSC-Reth v0.1.4-hotfix includes a fix for incorrect state-root calculation in the legacy path in Reth. The update also changes how the software handles blockchain data, which BNB Chain says reduces the risk of incorrect state-root calculation during state verification. In plain terms, the patch targets the specific code path where the error could arise.

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BNB Chain has stated that the vulnerability could have resulted in financial loss, but it has not reported any evidence of misuse. That distinction matters for operators reviewing their systems, because the risk identified in the source is a potential one tied to the software flaw rather than a confirmed incident.

BNB Chain Upgrade Guidance for Node Operators

BNB Chain is advising every BSC-Reth node operator to upgrade to BSC-Reth v0.1.4-hotfix and restart the node as soon as possible. The guidance applies to validators, MEV builders, full nodes, and sentry nodes, meaning every category of operator running this software is covered by the same instruction.

The upgrade is designed to be straightforward. BNB Chain has confirmed that the fix does not require a database migration or a hard fork. Operators therefore do not need to migrate stored data or coordinate a network-wide fork to apply the patch, though they must still install the new version and restart their nodes.

Limited Impact on BSC-Reth and opBNB

BNB Chain has confirmed that the vulnerability has a limited effect on BSC-Reth. The company has also stated that the issue has no effect on opBNB, so operators running opBNB infrastructure are not affected by this specific flaw.

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The combination of a patched release, a clear upgrade instruction, and no reported exploitation defines the current status of the issue. Node operators running BSC-Reth should check that their nodes are running BSC-Reth v0.1.4-hotfix, since the release notes identify that version as containing the fix for the legacy path in Reth.