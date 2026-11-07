BNB Chain Launches Red Alarm Security Feature to Flag Risky dApps

BNB Chain introduces Red Alarm to identify risky decentralized applications and smart contracts, following a major crypto market security alert on November 6, 2026.

BNB Chain has officially launched a new security protocol named ' Red Alarm' designed to protect users from potentially malicious or high-risk decentralized applications and smart contracts within its ecosystem. This feature aims to provide enhanced visibility into security risks, allowing users to make informed decisions before interacting with complex blockchain applications.

Red Alarm Security Feature Overview

The Red Alarm system serves as a critical tool for improving user safety across the decentralized finance sector. By highlighting dApps and contracts that exhibit high-risk characteristics, the platform provides essential data points for users to evaluate before committing funds or approving transactions. This initiative directly addresses the growing need for transparency and protection as blockchain adoption accelerates globally.

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Context of Security Concerns

The introduction of this security measure follows a period of heightened alertness in the cryptocurrency market. A significant hack at the Binance exchange in late October prompted many crypto platforms to tighten their security protocols and reassess risk management strategies. This broader industry response underscores the urgency of protecting users against emerging threats in the decentralized landscape.

BSC-Reth Hotfix and Node Updates

On November 6, 2026, BNB Chain issued a specific notice regarding a security risk affecting the Reth client software. While the opBNB network does not utilize op-reth, the impact on BSC-Reth was identified as limited. To address this, BNB Chain announced a BSC-Reth hotfix on the same day. All BSC-Reth node operators on both mainnet and testnet were urged to upgrade to version v0.1.4-hotfix immediately and restart their nodes to ensure network integrity.

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Jenner Hardfork and Payment Lane

Parallel to these security updates, the Jenner update is now active on the BSC testnet, introducing significant changes to payment structures, application timing, and token tools. A key component of this update is BEP-703, which establishes a Payment Lane as part of the Jenner Hardfork. This mechanism reserves a specific share of each block's gas capacity for eligible payments, shielding that capacity from general network traffic.

Implementation of Payment Lane

The default reservation for the Payment Lane is set at 5% of each block's gas limit. This reserved capacity ensures that qualifying BNB transfers between wallets are protected from being congested by unrelated network activity. Token payments can also qualify for this lane once they receive approval, providing a more reliable infrastructure for specific transaction types and enhancing overall network efficiency for users utilizing these designated payment pathways.