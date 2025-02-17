BMW's Vision Driving Experience: A Glimpse into the Future of EVs

BMW unveiled its Vision Driving Experience (VDX) technology demonstrator, showcasing its next-generation software-defined EVs. The VDX boasts an alleged 13,269 lb-ft of torque and impressive handling capabilities. It features a new drivetrain management system called 'Heart of Joy,' which processes data ten times faster than current ECUs. This software-first approach aims to revolutionize traction management and efficiency, with real-world benefits like variable recuperation. While the VDX is not production-ready, its technology will underpin BMW's Neue Klasse EVs, which will arrive in the U.S. later this year.

The camouflaged BMW Vision Driving Experience ( VDX ) technology demonstrator appeared low-slung and menacing. I had to contort myself awkwardly to get in and squeeze into its carbon-fiber bucket seats. BMW officials helped me buckle the four-point harness before German motorsport racing driver Jens Klingmann fired up the EV. He drove me and two other journalists out of the garage and onto BMW ’s performance track near its Spartanburg, South Carolina production facility.

What followed was a glimpse into BMW's next-generation, software-defined EVs. The VDX is a rolling testbed for BMW’s Neue Klasse range, the first of which is set to arrive in the U.S. later this year. The test rig produces an alleged 13,269 lb-ft of torque, generates 1,200 kilograms of additional downforce and can produce 3Gs of lateral force. Let's stop there for a second: No, that isn't a typo. BMW actually claims north of 13,000 lb-ft of torque for this rig, which would be a little under 10 times what you get in the Lucid Air Sapphire. I find it hard to believe, too. But BMW insists it's accurate. It is possible that BMW is multiplying the electric motors' actual torque with the reduction gear ratio, as GMC once did with the Hummer EV's equally bonkers torque claims. We don't know yet. BMW wouldn't tell InsideEVs how it came to that calculation, or even how many motors this car has (being a quad-motor EV could make something like that possible), but it may reveal more down the line. What I can tell you is that it was, without question, the most extreme and torquiest car I had ever been in. But it wasn’t exactly silent. The motors whined like the turbo propellers of a domestic aircraft, the loudest I’ve ever heard from an EV. And while that much torque is unparalleled, it wasn't what impressed me the most. It was the precise ride, handling and the traction management that felt almost physics-defying. The first corner was a long, banked left-hander where the VDX remained planted. Klingmann steered with one hand while the other fiddled with the drive modes on the center screen. Mind you, this was happening with the speedo hovering around 100 miles per hour—a level of high-speed multitasking best left to professional racers. The car remained glued to the surface, sucked into the road with incredible levels of downforce. It was running on regular Michelin Pilot Sport road tires. As we approached a quick right-left combination, the VDX sliced through it with knife-edge precision, completely devoid of body roll. The VDX isn’t destined for production, but its underlying technology is. At the core of its dynamic prowess is a new-generation, patented drivetrain management system that BMW calls the 'Heart of Joy.' Despite the name, this so-called heart functions more like a brain, seamlessly controlling the vehicle’s various drivetrain-related functions. Housed within an iPad-sized module, it processes data ten times faster than current electronic control units (ECUs). It’s a software-first approach reminiscent of Tesla, Rivian, and a growing number of automakers looking to simplify and consolidate their vehicle architectures. Rivian, for instance, reduced the number of ECUs in its second-generation R1 models from 17 to just seven high-powered ones. BMW’s strategy follows a similar approach. The Heart of Joy will be one of four central computing units on Neue Klasse EVs handling core vehicle functions. The other three will manage automated driving, infotainment and auxiliary systems like climate and lighting. The Heart of Joy will be responsible for functions such as acceleration, braking, traction, and charging. All those functions will communicate with each other with no perceptible delay. In BMW speak, the “latencies are in the millisecond range.' It claims this new vertically integrated software approach is helping it reach new heights in traction management and efficiency. One of the many real-world benefits include something called 'variable recuperation,” which is the ability to adjust brake regen on each axle. While approaching a corner, for example, the regen can be rear-biased for better efficiency. There aren't any sudden jerks or jolts of inertia that emanate from mechanical braking. The carmaker claims to have studied braking patterns from 100,000 customer vehicles to refine the regen tech. On the global level, BMW is facing the wrath of fierce competition from Chinese brands in Europe and China, with the latter being its largest market by sales volume. Its EV business, however, has been a bright spot, especially in North America. It set a new EV sales record in the U.S. in 2024, despite most of its current EVs riding on aging, reconfigured ICE platforms. Its Neue Klasse vehicles are built on dedicated BEV platforms with a high focus on softwar





