BMW's M 1000 RS Has 215 HP And No Windshield

The BMW M 1000 RS is a limited-run hyper naked bike with the M 1000 RR’s 215-hp engine, a 432-lb fully fueled weight, and a price of about $45,500.

BMW has just given its M 1000 R naked bike true superbike power, turning it into what the German brand labels the world's most powerful hyper naked bike.

If you want the same neck-snapping performance as an S 1000 RR or, but with a more upright riding position and no wind protection, the new M 1000 RS might be right up your alley. Driving this two-wheeled monster is BMW's familiar naturally aspirated 999-cc inline-four, tuned to deliver 215 horsepower at a screaming 14,500 rpm and 83 pound-feet of torque at 11,000 rpm.

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As standard, the M 1000 RS has a lightweight titanium exhaust to let the four-cylinder howl, and the engine also features BMW's advanced valve actuation system and ShiftCam variable intake camshaft control. In layman's terms, this is pretty much as advanced as a high-performance road-legal motorcycle engine gets.

BMW has equipped the RS with the same M footrests as the regular M 1000 RR superbike and increased the seat height by 0.8 inches over the M 1000 R. This helps to ensure more of the rider's weight is over the front wheel. The bike also has loads of, including the fairings, the winglets, and the side covers of the brushed aluminum fuel tank. All in, the M 1000 RS weighs 432 pounds fully fueled.

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This gives it a power-to-weight ratio of 0.498 hp/lb. To put that into perspective, a Bugatti Chiron has a power-to-weight ratio of around 0.34 hp/lb. BMW Motorrad will build just 1,000 examples of the M 1000 RS, and in Germany, prices will start at an eye-watering €40,000 . That's a serious amount of coin for a motorcycle.

Fortunately, the bike comes loaded with fancy features as standard, including carbon fiber wheels, cruise control, heated grips, Dynamic Damping Control, and M brakes, perhaps somewhat helping to justify the price. These brakes feature four-piston fixed calipers up front with twin 12.6-inch discs and a single-piston rear caliper clamping an 8.7-inch disc. That price will easily climb once customers start ticking boxes for some options.

Among the options are an M data logger that's perfect for high-speed track sessions, an engine protector, chain tensioner, anti-theft alarm, handlebar risers, a tank pad, and even a small windshield for riders who don't enjoy the buffeting ofOnly a handful of BMW racing motorcycles have worn the"RS" badge, which stands for Rennsport . These include the BMW RS 255 Kompressor introduced in 1935 and the BMW RS 54 that launched in the mid-1950s.

The new M 1000 RS will arrive at BMW Motorrad dealers from March 2027.