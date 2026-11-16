BMW’s iX5 Beat The Lucid Gravity On Highway Range. Not On Efficiency

BMW’s iX5 covered 411 miles in a 70-mph highway range test, beating the Lucid Gravity, Rivian R1S and Porsche Cayenne. Its huge battery made the difference.

The Bavarian EV surpassed Lucid, Rivian and Porsche at highway speeds. But extracting the final few miles took an unusual extra step. Its huge battery secured the win, even though Lucid and Porsche were more efficient.

BMW’s answer to electric SUV range anxiety involves a battery big enough to make some other EVs look underfed.of usable capacity, which gives it an EPA range of 435 miles. But EVs can’t typically match their official range claim when driven at a constant 70 mph on the highway. Turbo Electric. It wasn’t the most frugal SUV here; it simply combined respectable efficiency with an enormous energy reserve.initially shut down at around 400 miles .

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However, they were able to get it moving again, which unlocked enough remaining energy to keep going at highway speed and extend the range. Video host Kyle Conner notes that the BMW initially shut down after going through almost exactly 144 kWh, its stated usable battery capacity. At that point, it had been showing 0% remaining in the battery for around 10 miles. Restarting it added another 4 kWh, allowing it to continue at 70 mph .

Kyle speculated that the car might deliberately stop after delivering its rated capacity, leaving some remaining energy accessible after a restart, but stressed that this was a theory rather than a confirmed explanation from BMW. The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring finished second, covering 367.7 miles at 70 mph with its 123-kWh battery.

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The Rivian R1S Dual Max followed at 349 miles , although the testers extracted only around 136 kWh from its aging pack , versus roughly 145 kWh in an earlier test. The, it recorded 345 miles, although Lucid flagged a possible rear drive-unit problem with that vehicle, which may have affected the result. Different conditions and test endpoints also mean those results aren’t directly comparable.

Porsche, meanwhile, puts more emphasis on how its SUV drives than outright efficiency. The Cayenne Turbo Electric brought a performance-focused powertrain, 21-inch aero wheels, and a towing package, yet it still used less energy per mile than the BMW. Its limiting factor was the smallest battery here at 108 kWh, despite showing higher efficiency than both the BMW andThe iX5’s win here is convincing, even considering the restart.

The Gravity squeezed more miles out of each kilowatt-hour, but the BMW simply had more of them to spend. Sometimes the answer to range anxiety really seems to be just a bigger battery. The BMW iX3 Beat Mercedes And Volvo On Efficiency And Range In A Highway TestThe Best EV Lease And Finance Deals In November 2026Diesel Prices Are Surging. This Electric Trucking Company Is Seeing More Interest