BMW issues a massive recall for over 720,000 cars due to water pump defects that cause fires. NHTSA warns owners to park outside until repairs are completed in the coming months.

Luxury automaker BMW has initiated a significant safety recall involving more than 720,000 vehicles across the United States due to a critical defect in their water pump s. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( NHTSA) confirmed that the faulty components could short-circuit and ignite a fire, posing a serious danger even when the vehicle is parked and turned off. This massive recall affects a wide range of models produced between 2012 and 2018, including popular series such as the 3 Series, 5 Series, X3, and X5.

Faulty Components Trigger Fire Safety Alerts

Officials with the NHTSA stated that the manufacturer is recalling 720,796 specific vehicles because the improperly sealed electrical connector within the water pump is vulnerable to moisture intrusion. Over time, material degradation at this connector allows water to enter the pump mechanism, which can lead to a short circuit. This electrical failure presents a direct risk of fire, making the defect a high-priority safety concern for all affected owners. The regulator has warned that this hazard exists regardless of whether the engine is running or not.

Also read BMW Recalls 720,796 Vehicles Over Fire Risk

Vulnerable Model Years and Specific Variants

The recall impacts a diverse array of BMW models, requiring owners to check their specific production years to determine if their vehicle is included. Affected vehicles include the 2012-2016 BMW 3 Series, 5 Series, and Z4, as well as the 2012-2015 X1 models. The list extends to the 2013-2017 X3 models and the 2015-2016 4 Series Gran Coupe and 2 Series Convertible. Additionally, the recall covers the 2014-2016 328xi Gran Turismo, 2 Series Coupe, 4 Series Convertible, 3 Series Coupe, and 3 Series Sportswagon. Further affected units include the 2015-2018 X4 models and the 2016-2018 X5 xDrive40e plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Immediate Parking Recommendations for Owners

Federal safety regulators have issued urgent guidance for drivers owning any of the recalled vehicles, advising them to park their cars outside until a recall repair is complete. This precautionary measure is designed to mitigate the risk of property damage or personal injury in the event that a fire ignites while the car is unattended. The recommendation to keep vehicles outdoors is a direct response to the potential for the short-circuiting water pump to spark a flame even in stationary conditions. Owners are encouraged to prioritize this safety step while waiting for official repair schedules.

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Dealer Repair Timeline and Previous Recall Context

BMW is currently developing a technical solution to address the water pump defect, with owners expected to receive official notifications regarding the issue in December. The company has stated that dealerships will be able to fix the problem at no cost to the vehicle owner once parts and procedures are finalized. This event is not an isolated incident for the German automaker, as they have faced similar safety challenges recently. For instance, nearly 90,000 vehicles were previously recalled due to an engine starter that could overheat, and another 29,000 plug-in hybrids were pulled from the market in July for similar engine starter fire risks.

Incident Reports and Current Investigation Status

According to reports from Fox Business, BMW is aware of approximately 10 potentially related incidents in the United States involving vehicles that had been previously repaired under a 2024 recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration noted that the automaker has not received any reports of accidents or injuries directly linked to this specific water pump issue to date. Despite the lack of reported casualties, the scale of the recall and the severity of the fire risk justify the extensive precautionary measures and the mandatory nature of the upcoming dealer repairs for all 720,796 identified units.