BMW Reaches 2 Million Electric Vehicles, Focusing More & More On Smart Home Technology

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. BMW Group has reached a big milestone globally. The company has produced its 2 millionth fully electric vehicle. The 2 millionth EV was a BMW i5 M60 xDrive sedan in Tansanit Blue assembled at Plant Dingolfing that went to a ...

BMW Group has reached a big milestone globally. The company has produced its 2 millionth fully electric vehicle. The 2 millionth EV was a BMW i5 M60 xDrive sedan in Tansanit Blue assembled at Plant Dingolfing that went to a customer in Spain.

The Dingolfing factory began producing BMW electric vehicles back in 2021, starting with the BMW iX. It now builds three electric BMW models — the i5, i7, and iX. More than 320,000 electric vehicles have been produced at this factory. That’s not a huge portion of BMW’s overall total, but it’s approximately one out of every 6 cars.

In a separate announcement, BMW recently shared that “Neue Klasse vehicles are becoming a central component of the home energy ecosystem,” and the company is expanding a partnership with SOLARWATT on this matter. We’re talking about bidirectional charging as well as solar and home energy storage here.

“Following Germany’s first commercial Vehicle-to-Grid offering – available since March 2026 – the next logical step for Vehicle-to-Home is now being taken: BMW iX3 and BMW i3 customers can now make even more extensive use of this new technology in their vehicles,” BMW writes. “With the increasing electrification of mobility and customer households, new opportunities are emerging for holistic energy optimization and the integration of both ecosystems.

“As part of this, BMW and SOLARWATT are optimizing the integration of the electric vehicle into the customer’s household. To this end, the SOLARWATT Manager home energy management system will serve as the link between both ecosystems in the future.

“The SOLARWATT HEMS handles the central and intelligent control and optimization of energy flows in the household via coordinated and communicating components. This efficiently optimizes the generation, storage, and consumption of energy.

“The electric vehicle is seamlessly integrated into the interaction between the photovoltaic system , home storage, and consumers in the home as an additional storage unit. ” Sounds like the smart energy home of the future we’ve been talking about for many years. BMW is now making it happen for customers loyal to the brand or who simply prefer the electric offerings the German automaker is now providing.

“The market launch for the integration of bidirectional BMW vehicles into SOLARWATT’s new HEMS for Vehicle-to-Home applications is planned for late 2026 in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. ” Stay tuned for more soon. CleanTechnica as its editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert.

He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.





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