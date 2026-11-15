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BMW Owners Warned to Park Outside as Massive Recall Hits

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BMW Owners Warned to Park Outside as Massive Recall Hits
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This is the second time the vehicles have been recalled.

More than 720,000 BMW s are being recalled over fears they could catch fire—even while parked with their engines off. Officials are urging owners of the 14to park outside.

“If you have one of these vehicles, you should park your vehicle outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until the vehicle is repaired,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement. The issue stems from an improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump. If exposed to water, it could short-circuit and spark a fire.

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“Over time, due to material degradation at the connector, this could allow moisture to enter the pump and lead to the possibility of a short circuit,”states. “This could increase the risk of a thermal event and, in rare cases, a fire. ” Ten incidents have been reported so far. BMW has not yet identified a remedy.

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Letters notifying affected owners will be sent in December. This is the second recall for these vehicles. They were previously*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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NHTSA tells owners of over 720,000 previously recalled BMWs to park outside

BMW owners of certain model vehicles manufactured between 2012 and 2018 are urged to park them outside and away from buildings.

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