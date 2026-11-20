It pairs the E39 M5’s V-8 with the big executive sedan.

BMW just unearthed something exceedingly cool from its cellars, something that we never even knew existed: a BMW M7 Prototype. , the video gives us our first look ever at this performance sedan that never was.

Conceived in the late 1990s, this 7-Series started life out as a 1997 BMW 740i; BMW then swapped in the 4.9-liter naturally aspirated V-8 from Not only does it have the M5’s engine, but BMW also paired the motor with a six-speed manual transmission. BMW says the M7 Prototype has a top speed of 155 mph and weighs 4134 pounds. Unfortunately, that’s when the details begin to fall off, and we’re left to observe—or guess—any other info.

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Being an M7 Prototype, we suspect BMW went all-out in its M endeavors. That would mean a far sportier chassis alongside larger wheels and tires. This prototype is fitted with BBS wheels, giving it a notably more aggressive stance and look than your typical 740i.

The car’s design itself remains understated, making sure to maintain its 7-Series elegance; that said, the rear bumper is modified to make room for the quad exhaust tips you’d see poking out the rear of the E39 M5. No 7-Series from this era featured such an outwardly aggressive exhaust exit, making it one of the few standout exterior changes to this car. BMW also upholstered the interior with a classy tan and black two-tone.

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The six-speed shifter is integrated cleanly with the center console. It has a three-spoke M steering wheel, and the cluster is an M unit borrowed from the E39 M5 as well. Suffice it to say, we’re a little sad the company never brought this to production. A Michigan-born car nut and racing enthusiast, Zac Palmer is talking about or thinking about cars somewhere.

He bought his first when he was still 15, a 2001 Acura Integra GS-R that still resides in the garage today. It's now joined by a 2004 Porsche Boxster S, and there will be even less practical additions to follow. Palmer worked at both Autoweek and Autoblog before joining R&T.