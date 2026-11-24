Auto Express testing reveals BMW iX3 tops safety tech rankings. The study analyzed seven global brands, highlighting Volvo, Ford, and Chinese manufacturers.

Recent testing by Auto Express and Apollo Vehicle Safety has identified the BMW iX3 as the leading vehicle for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ( ADAS) performance. The evaluation, which analyzed seven distinct car brands, concluded that the German manufacturer achieved the highest score for safety technology efficacy and driver satisfaction.

Top Ranked Vehicles And Technical Scores

The BMW iX3 electric SUV secured a near-perfect score of 39 out of 41 points in the comprehensive assessment. Industry experts praised the vehicle for establishing a benchmark that other manufacturers should emulate due to its harmonious integration of complex technology and intuitive operation. The system successfully recognized every speed limit on the test route and adjusted vehicle speed intuitively to ensure legal compliance without excessive driver intervention.

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Volvo claimed the second position with its new EX60 SUV, earning 35 out of 41 points. The Swedish brand, historically synonymous with automotive safety innovations like the seatbelt, demonstrated strong performance in driver-monitoring and lane-assistance features. The EX60 emphasized keeping the driver actively involved while providing sophisticated background safety measures, though its Level 2 driving performance faced criticism for complicated controls and occasional unsuccessful automated lane changes.

Completing the top three, the Ford Puma achieved a score of 31 out of 41 points. This result highlights that competitive safety technology is not exclusive to luxury or premium pricing tiers. The Ford model showed particular strength in its Level 2 autonomous technology, performing impressively on motorway sections of the test route.

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Testing Methodology And Route Conditions

To assess these systems, Auto Express and vehicle-safety specialists Apollo Vehicle Safety conducted rigorous field tests across a 37-mile route in Northamptonshire. The journey included diverse road conditions such as country lanes, built-up urban areas, the M40 motorway, and A-roads to ensure comprehensive evaluation of all ADAS capabilities.

Seven specific brands were selected for the comparison to represent global market segments. The European contingent included BMW, Volkswagen, and Volvo. The United States contingent featured Ford and Tesla. Additionally, two Chinese marques, Jaecoo and Leapmotor, were included to evaluate the performance of emerging international manufacturers in this sector.

Testers evaluated the vehicles on multiple technical criteria, starting with the accuracy of speed-limit recognition and driver-monitoring systems. They also assessed how effectively features like lane-keep assist and autonomous emergency braking steered and slowed the vehicles. Throughout the process, experts recorded the frequency of unwanted lane-departure alerts and driver-monitoring notifications to measure user frustration levels.

Regulatory Context And Industry Challenges

The rigorous standards applied in this study are underscored by the European Commission's General Safety Regulation 2. Since 2024, 19 different systems, including Intelligent Speed Assist, lane-keep assist, and driver monitoring, have been mandatory in all new vehicles sold in the region. These Advanced Driver Assistance Systems utilize a combination of cameras, radar, LiDAR, ultrasonic sensors, and software to warn drivers about hazards and automate actions to avoid collisions.

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Despite the mandatory implementation of these life-saving technologies, consumer frustration remains a significant industry challenge. The constant bonging and beeping from warning systems often irritates motorists, who report issues with incorrect speed-limit readings and unwanted steering interventions. These recurring problems cause daily headaches for drivers, highlighting the gap between regulatory compliance and user experience quality.

Consumer Impact And Future Implications

The findings from Auto Express and Apollo Vehicle Safety provide critical insights for consumers choosing new vehicles. With a maximum score of 41 points available, the variance between the top-ranked BMW and lower-performing brands indicates significant differences in real-world safety technology quality. Drivers can now make informed decisions based on empirical data regarding which systems offer the best balance of assistance and minimal intrusion.

The study also reveals that Chinese brands Jaecoo and Leapmotor were included in the comparison, though specific scores for these marques were not detailed in the primary ranking summary. The evaluation of Level 2 assisted-driving systems emphasized that drivers remain fully responsible for the vehicle at all times and must stay engaged, regardless of the automation level provided by the manufacturer.