I recently attended BMW's “Beyond The Machine” event in South Carolina. The largest facility of the German company is Plant Spartanburg

despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. I recently attended BMW’s “Beyond The Machine” event in South Carolina. The largest facility of the German company globally is Plantin Greer, South Carolina.

As part of the event, I saw the opening of BMW’s new battery plant in nearby Woodruff. We stayed in the nearby city of Greenville, which was transformed by BMW and the businesses that followed. Beyond the vehicles and manufacturing, which I plan to cover in more detail in future articles, one of the most striking aspects was the human impact.

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From the “Woodruffian” Mayor fighting back tears at the opening of the battery plant to the plant employees to the people I met exploring the town, they clearly appreciate what BMW has done for the community. Throughout the presentations and discussions, there was support for free trade along with the local benefits. People in the area pride themselves in their resilience. They have reason to be proud.

And they were optimistic about the growth of the increasingly clean manufacturing andA Success Story That Could Had Ended Differently The area around Greenville, South Carolina the rose to prominence in the 1870s on the textile industry. Cotton from throughout the South that had previously been shipped to other areas for processing was processed in Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

However, as global competition increased in the 20century, the mills became less competitive. The last textile mill closed in Greenville in 1977, although a few textile operations continued in the region into the 1980’s. As that industry left, the local economy declined. If the story ended there, many might use it as an argument against free trade.

When BMW came to South Carolina in 1992, they saw a lot of potential. Michelin had already started making tires there in 1978. Local leaders were enthusiastic to work with BMW. The people were also enthusiastic to receive training for the new jobs.

The deep-water port of Charleston on the other side of the state facilitated shipping, while nearby rail links connected to much of the US.battery plant is their most recent major investment. In the process, an area that could have been considered a casualty of global trade became one of its greatest beneficiaries. The first model, an E36 3 series, rolled off the line in 1994.

BMW also produced the Z3 in the plant, including the first “German” car driven by James Bond on camera. However, the big breakthrough came with the introduction of the X5 in 1999. At the time, relatively few SUVs were being sold in Europe. BMW Spartanburg as the center of SUV production was intending to largely for the US.

However, global markets shifted.electrified versions. It is the sole manufacturing plant for a number of those SUV models globally. A little over half of their production is exported, which also makes it consistently the top US overseas automotive exporter. Export volume topped $9 Billion in 2025 over roughly 200,000 X vehicles.

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BMW designed those vehicles to be able to use ICE, PHEV and BEV powertrains. While some may want them to make just pure BEV, the approach gives BMW the ability to shift rapidly with the market. The different models also give the plant a level of market resilience.

However, to fuel that resilience they need a very flexible supply chain that can respond quickly. Suppliers being close to the plant creates greater resilience. BMW is designing its vehicles to be globally competitive. While 400+ miles of EPA range and charging speeds approaching 500 kW may be at the top of the US market, they are also competitive in global markets.

While BMW developed the cells and packs, they use multiple suppliers to manufacture the cylindrical cells to their specifications. Packs at the plant currently use AESC cells, but they will shift to LG in the future and use other suppliers in other markets. BMW also worked with the state of South Carolina to develop people.

Nearby Clemson University provides a source of engineering talent, and BMW partners with the university on the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research, where both students and BMW benefit from the development of new innovations. They are also developing potential future suppliers with the BMW Venture funds. One such company will be supplying flax-based composites to future M models. A heavy emphasis is placed on technical training at the factory.

In addition, they collaborated with community colleges to provide technical training. But the development programs start much earlier, with a heavy emphasis in middle school and sponsoring the First Robotics Competition for elementary school students. BMW also worked with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to build infrastructure to support the plant and its suppliers. Moving forward, that infrastructure will increasingly include electrification and EV charging.

BMW also worked with theto develop an “inland port,” which is essentially a direct rail link to the Port of Charleston. By moving freight by rail, emissions are greatly reduced.

In addition, a lot of emphasis is going into transferring freight quickly, as every minute a truck sits idling is also wasted emissions. While BMW employs 11,000 workers, over four times as many jobs are supported by the plant, according to a Clemson economist. That multiplier is much higher than most companies due to how BMW operates. Part of the impact on the local economy beyond employee count comes from the strategy behind the manufacturing.

Overall, more than 70% of the value of the vehicles comes from outside suppliers. Plant Spartanburg receives 3.3 million parts per day delivered by 1200 truckloads and 50 sea containers, 6 days per week. All those parts then go into over 1500 vehicles produced per day. The plant is laid out a bit different than some other manufacturing plants to facilitate the supply chain.

Multiple fingers go up off the main line, along which parts are delivered to be assembled nearby. There isn’t much in the way of warehousing. Trucks come to the plant each day and the parts can end up on vehicles driving off the line the same day. In the initial stages of manufacturing, more of the supply base came from overseas.

However, as the plant established itself, more suppliers localized. That growing supply chain then attracted additional companies to the region, like Mercedes, Volvo and. Those companies then create greater scale for the suppliers, who can reduce costs and expand operations. Overall, for heavy, bulky components, localization will tend to happen naturally.

For a company that relies on suppliers to consistently and almost constantly deliver parts, that localization tends to increase. The more localized the supply chain, the more capable it becomes to respond to market dynamics. Once scale is attained for heavy, bulky components like batteries, that production will naturally become more localized. BMW has a growing supply chain footprint across the Americas and especially across the Southeastern US.

There will be over 850 Tier 1 supplier locations in the Americas by 2027, with multiple times as many Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers providing materials, parts and components. BMW focuses on value creation, competitiveness and collaboration in their supply chain.

In addition, while they are bringing economic benefit, they are also focused on decarbonization. Of course, all this economic activity has brought “green” in terms of money to the local communities. As I was stranded in Greenville due to flight interruptions, I had time to walk around the town and speak to some of the locals. Streets that were once desolate and unsafe are now vibrant with shops and restaurants.

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An area that people once wanted to leave is now growing rapidly and attracting people from around the world. I started conversations with several friendly people in town about trade. I heard stories of transformation from past struggles to current successes. Even though it was clear that they were benefitting from the economic impact, I was still surprised how strongly and openly they supported free trade and realized the benefits.

A local guide pointed out major buildings and businesses that were new. Downtown is now pleasant and walkable. Part of that is due to the restoration of a river that runs through the city, surrounded by shops and artwork, where I saw some locals fishing in the clear water. This gets to the other kind of “green.

”While there are a lot of trucks transporting materials and components, shortened travel distances and efforts to streamline intermodal transfers reduce emissions. The proximity enables packaging to typically be sent back to the supplier to be reused. BMW is also putting a lot of effort into reduced CO2 emissions steel produced locally, which I plan to follow up on. Over half the steel in their vehicles is reduced CO2.

Solar panels and landfill gas provide power for their facilities. As the company relies heavily on its supply chain, the supply chain is a major focus of its decarbonization strategy. While EVs reduce emissions overall, the proportion of emissions from the manufacturing phase tends to be higher than for ICE vehicles, adding emphasis to decarbonization of manufacturing. At the same time, they strive to create regional strength, resilience and value creation while reducing emissions.

Close collaboration is the key to meeting these goals. BMW plans to have net zero CO2 emissions throughout their supply chain by 2050 at the latest. The new Woodruff plant will produce their sixth-generation battery. BMW develops the batteries first and then outsources the cell manufacturing, but they will now be manufacturing the packs locally.

Initially, this will be for the iX5, to be delivered domestically and to global markets. However, additional EV models may benefit in the future. Overall, politicians in the 1970’s could have tried to block global competition to protect the textile mills. That might have extended the life of those plants for a few years.

However, in the process, those plants would become less globally competitive and less globally relevant. Protectionism would have only extended a slow, painful decline.

However, by keeping the market open and staying open to new business opportunities, Greenville, Greer, Spartanburg and Woodruff created the circumstances for their current success. People were open to new companies from other countries. They were open to industries that were new to the area. And they were open to investing in retraining to better take advantage of the new opportunities.

In the initial site selection, South Carolina could have imposed strict regulations and tried to force localization before the factory was built, production was ramped up and scale was attained to support that localization. If that happened, the plant would have undoubtedly been built elsewhere, and the economic benefits would have gone to someone else. By taking a more collaborative approach, rather than being confrontational, both BMW and local suppliers benefitted greatly.

Building on that approach, more companies came to the region, building scale and amplifying the benefits. BMW is not being hypocritical in their support of free trade. They are not promoting free trade just when it benefits them and then putting up barriers for other competitors. They are not shying away from global competition.

They are seeking to make globally competitive vehicles for global markets. While global competition is fierce, by facing that competition, rather than hiding from it, their products become more competitive. In the process, one of the brightest spots in US automotive trade globally, as well as one of the leaders in electrified product and supply chain decarbonization, comes from a German company. Change and globalization can be scary things.

Especially in the short term. The transition to EVs can also be scary, especially for those tied to the past.

However, hiding behind political and trade walls rarely works out in the long run. A willingness to be open and collaborative with people who might come from within different lines on a map or sound different than you can have long term benefits. And the courage to engage with the technology transition and compete globally can put you ahead of many established competitors.

That cannot only transform how we power our vehicles, but also transform the lives of people in communities for generations to come. AsBMW and the City of Woodruff wanted the same thing. Success in business, success in our community, and success in building the next generation of BMW electric vehicles to be the best in the world… …When I think about this plant, I think about our children, our grandchildren.

Educational partnership that will open the doors for them, the career that will be waiting for them, and a Woodruff they would be proud to call home for decades to come. BMW, you have been a true partner to me personally, to every person in this community.