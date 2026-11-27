Along with gas-fed and electric versions of the B7 and XB7, an avant-garde two-door flagship and a V-12 are in the works.

, both in internal-combustion and electric form. While the sedan will be a four-seater unless you insist on a rear bench, the SUV comes with three rows and six seats standard, according to our inside sources.

Naturally, BMW Alpina buyers can choose from a wealth of fancy options, such as two-tone paint, gradient colors, a mix of matte and glossy shades, a choice of different wheel designs, variable-tint windows and glass roofs, bespoke lighting scenarios, and fully automatic remote-control doors. Alpina blue and green remain the traditional trademark hues. Both models will feature a fully adjustable, comfort-oriented, specially tuned adaptive suspension.

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Also, in the B7, a reprogrammed ECU will permit a higher top speed of over 186 mph. BMW Alpina’s model line should read like this: B7 40, B7 60 and iB7 70. The same gas-fed engines—a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six with around 400 horsepower and a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 rated at up to 600 horsepower—will be offered in the XB7, which boasts a bigger battery and more grunt in the fully electric iXB7 Alpina 100.