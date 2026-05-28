BMW Adds A 395-Mile Base iX3 And A Black Package For Summer

A handful of models will be offered with a new Black Package, which adds black accents and carbon fiber flourishes

The iX3 gains an entry-level variant as well as several new options. BMW continuously updates their product lineup and it’s happening once again as the automaker has announced a series of changes for the summer.

These are relatively minor, but include an entry-level iX3 and a new Black Package. Starting with the latter, the Black Package will be offered on M Performance versions of the 3-Series, 4-Series Gran Coupe, and. It’s offered in conjunction with the M Sport Pro package and sees the cars outfitted with “motorsport-inspired carbon fiber details. ”Exterior changes are relatively subtle, but include black badging and black 19-inch lightweight wheels.

The upgrades continue inside with carbon fiber trim and an M leather steering wheel with carbon fiber accents.. Originally announced in March, the model has a smaller 82.6 kWh battery as well as a rear-mounted motor developing 316 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

This enables the model to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 5.9 seconds, hit a top speed of 124 mph , and have a WLTP range of up to 395 miles . The EV’s color palette expands thanks to several new BMW Individual options. Choices include Grigio Telesto pearl effect metallic, Java Green II metallic, Malachite Green metallic, Orinoco pearl effect, Purple Silk metallic, Sepang Bronze metallic, and Twilight Purple pearl effect.

Buyers will also find a new 21-inch wheel option and a two-tone Contemporary Agave interior. Customers can also get newly available heated rear seats in conjunction with the optional Innovation package.to cars this summer. The eco-friendly upgrades land in the M3 and M4 this July, while the M2 follows in August.

Furthermore, the 2-Series Coupe as well as the 4-Series Coupe and Convertible now come standard with a Seal & Drive Tire Kit. M Sport versions of the X3 get new keys featuring M stripes, while the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant has also been updated. Wrong-Way BMW Driver Takes Out Multiple Cars In Mass. BMW Is Pausing Some iX1 Production Because It Ran Out Of Boring WheelsReal E30 M3s Trade For Six Figures, Lego’s New BMW-Approved Version Is $30





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