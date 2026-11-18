The BMI Country Awards honored top artists and publishers, including Morgan Wallen and Warner-Tamerlane. Discover the key winners and impact of the 2024 ceremony.

Music publishers and performance rights organization BMI hosted its annual Country Awards on Tuesday, November 17, at its Nashville offices to recognize the creative minds behind the genre's most successful tracks. The event, described by BMI CEO Mike O'Neill as "the biggest parking lot party in Nashville," brought together industry leaders to celebrate the year's most performed songs and influential artists. Attendees included BMI Nashville VP of Creative Clay Bradley, BMI CEO Mike O'Neill, BMI AVP Nashville Leslie Roberts, and renowned songwriters like Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor.

Choosin' Texas Wins Impact Award

The inaugural BMI Impact Award went to Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, and Joybeth Taylor for their cultural breakthrough hit "Choosin' Texas." Langley recorded the track, which has dominated the all-genre country chart for 28 weeks, setting a new all-time record for the most weeks at number one. To honor this massive genre-shifting success, Thomas Rhett took the stage to perform the song live for the audience of industry executives and peers.

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Morgan Wallen And Charlie Handsome Take Top Honors

Morgan Wallen and Charlie Handsome were jointly named the BMI country songwriter of the year for cowriting seven of the year's most performed country songs. Their collaborations included major hits such as "I Ain't Comin' Back," "I Got Better," "Superman," and "I'm the Problem." Charlie Handsome publicly praised Wallen during the ceremony, stating that Wallen is one of the best songwriters he has ever met and fully deserves the recognition for his work as both a songwriter and an artist.

I'm The Problem Named Song Of The Year

"I'm the Problem" was officially named the 2026 BMI country song of the year, highlighting its significant impact on the radio landscape. Written by Grady Block, Charlie Handsome, Jamie McLaughlin, Ernest Keith Smith, and Morgan Wallen, the track topped the Country Airplay chart for eight weeks. This achievement places it among only six songs in the chart's history since 1990 to remain at number one for eight or more weeks.

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Warner-Tamerlane Wins Publisher Of The Year

Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. was awarded publisher of the year after publishing 31 of the most performed country songs in the past year. The company's extensive catalog included "20 Cigarettes," "I'm the Problem," "Single Again," and "After All the Bars Are Closed." This recognition underscores their dominant presence in the publishing world, supporting some of the industry's biggest artists and chart-topping compositions over the last twelve months.

Jeffrey Steele Receives Icon Award

Legendary songwriter Jeffrey Steele was honored with the Icon Award, recognizing his enduring legacy in country music. Affiliated with BMI since 1981, Steele is a two-time BMI country songwriter of the year winner who has earned more than 34 BMI country and pop awards. BMI's Nashville VP of Creative Clay Bradley praised Steele, noting that he does not just write songs but wrestles with the complexity of the human experience through his work.

First-Time Winners And Performances

The ceremony also recognized 38 first-time award winners, including Summer Overstreet for Tucker Wetmore's "3,2,1" and BigXthaPlug, Krishon "Bandplay" Gaines, Jenna Johnson, and KK Johnson for "All the Way." Performers such as Bailey Zimmerman and Florida Georgia Line took the stage to cover classic hits, while Keith Urban and Eric Church reunited to perform their 2013 hit "Raise 'Em Up." The evening concluded with tribute videos from industry figures like Tim McGraw and Craig Wiseman, celebrating the collaborative spirit of Nashville songwriting.