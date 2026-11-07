Blumhouse Signs First-Look Deal With Screamers Creator James Tynion IV

Blumhouse Productions enters a multi-project first-look deal with writer James Tynion IV and Tiny Onion, securing rights to adapt the hit horror comic Screamers and its spin-offs for screen.

Blumhouse Productions has officially signed a first-look deal with comic book writer James Tynion IV and his production company, Tiny Onion. This strategic partnership focuses on the horror genre and centers heavily on Tynion's critically acclaimed series, Screamers, which has achieved significant commercial success and industry recognition since its debut.

Blumhouse Secures Horror IP With Screamers

The studio highlighted the massive success of Screamers as a key factor in the agreement. Co-created by Tynion and artist Michael Walsh, the comic was published by Image Comics and sold over one million copies in its first eighteen months. The series has become not only a bestseller but also an award winner, making it a prime candidate for screen adaptation.

Also read Bryce James scores first college hoops bucket after scoreless debut

Tynion Praises Blumhouse Horror Dedication

Tynion expressed strong enthusiasm for the collaboration, describing the Blumhouse offices as feeling like coming home. He noted that every person in the building and every filmmaker on their roster is dedicated to making great horror. This shared passion for the genre made the partnership feel like a natural fit for both parties.

Screamers Premise And Killer Roster

The original premise of Screamers is designed to draw crowds to theaters by using familiar tropes to set up a twisted story. The narrative feels like a terrifying baby, combining classic horror elements with a unique, dark twist that distinguishes it from other genre entries in the market.

Advertisement

Halloween Game Of Psychological Terror

The comic is set on Halloween when the thirteen oldest and richest families in America unleash their own game of psychological terror. Every five years, these families pit their champions against an unsuspecting town in a battle until the last killer is left standing. The winners are then dubbed the victors of this deadly annual event.

Specific Contestants And Spinoff Potential

The contestants in this deadly game include Lone Gunman, Fox Mask Killer, Pretty Boy, Rascal Randy, and Lady Carolina. The original comic ran for thirteen issues and wrapped up earlier this year. It has already spawned three spin-off series focusing on specific killers, with a second mini-series planned for next year.

Future Development Of Franchise IP

Blumhouse plans to expand its relationship with Tynion to develop more intellectual property from Tiny Onion. The studio aims to bring these terrifying stories to life on screen, leveraging the established fanbase of the comics. This deal marks a significant step in the evolution of the Screamers franchise into a broader media presence.