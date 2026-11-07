Blumhouse Secures First-Look Deal With Comic Creator James Tynion IV

Blumhouse partners with James Tynion IV and Tiny Onion for multiple horror adaptations. The deal includes Exquisite Corpses and expands their successful collaboration following Something is Killing the Children.

Blumhouse is expanding its portfolio of horror intellectual property through a new strategic alliance with comic book creator James Tynion IV. The studio, led by executives Jason Blum and James Wan, announced a first-look deal with Tynion's production company, Tiny Onion. This agreement follows a successful collaboration on the adaptation of Tynion's previous hit, Something is Killing the Children, and signals a significant commitment to high-profile comic adaptations.

Tiny Onion Signs Strategic Horror Partnership

James Tynion IV and Tiny Onion have officially signed a first-look deal with Blumhouse, marking a major development for the horror genre. The agreement was confirmed in a report from The Hollywood Reporter and highlights the growing synergy between independent comic creators and major production studios. Jason Blum emphasized that the partnership stems from a strong working relationship on the Something is Killing the Children project, which is currently in production. This new deal allows Tiny Onion to bring additional comic adaptations to the screen with the backing of a studio known for its horror expertise.

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The collaboration focuses on developing high-concept horror stories for both film and animation. James Tynion IV has a reputation for crafting complex narratives that resonate with fans of the genre. His production company, Tiny Onion, will utilize this deal to explore new creative avenues beyond their established titles. The partnership reflects Blumhouse's strategy to secure exclusive access to popular comic book properties that have proven audience appeal. This move also consolidates Blumhouse's position as a dominant force in adapting graphic novels for mainstream cinema audiences.

Exquisite Corpses Leads New Adaptation Slate

The first major project under this new agreement is the adaptation of James Tynion IV's bestselling comic series, Exquisite Corpses. Previously reported by Deadline in January, the project is intended to span both live-action movies and animation formats. The comic launched in May 2025 under Image Comics and quickly gained a massive following due to its unique premise and critical acclaim. It has sold over one million copies, demonstrating a strong existing fanbase that the film adaptation will likely target.

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Exquisite Corpses features a battle royale scenario where wealthy families compete in a deadly game every five years on Halloween. The story centers on twelve of the deadliest individuals fighting to survive until only one remains. Michael Walsh co-created, co-wrote, and designed the comic, contributing to its intricate world-building. The series has spawned three spinoffs and sequels, indicating a rich universe available for cinematic expansion. The comic is currently available in thirteen issues spread across three volumes, providing ample source material for developers.

While the project is in early development, no filming dates or casting announcements have been made public. The studio is focusing on securing the right creative team to translate the comic's dark tone to the screen. This follows the successful development phase of Something is Killing the Children, where director Craig Zobel was announced at the recent New York Comic Con. That project is scheduled to enter production next year, setting a precedent for how these adaptations are handled.

Stakeholders Praise Collaborative Horror Vision

Jason Blum and James Tynion IV both expressed enthusiasm about the expanded relationship during the announcement. Blum praised Tynion's storytelling instincts and passion for horror, noting that the new partnership felt like a natural fit. He described Tynion as a valued partner who has consistently delivered compelling narratives. This endorsement highlights the mutual respect between the studio head and the comic creator, which is essential for successful adaptations.

Tynion echoed these sentiments, describing his time at Blumhouse offices as feeling like coming home. He highlighted the dedication of the filmmakers on Blumhouse's roster to making great horror content. Tynion stated he is thrilled to stand by their side in bringing terrifying stories to life. His comment underscores the cultural alignment between the comic creator and the production studio.

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2027 Release Schedule Signals Future Growth

Blumhouse has announced a packed release schedule for 2027, which includes River, The Exorcist: Martyrs, and Anything but Ghosts. These titles indicate a continued focus on established franchises and original horror concepts. The addition of Exquisite Corpses to the pipeline adds another layer of diversity to their upcoming slate. The studio's recent successes, including Obsession and Other Mommy, have helped recover from a challenging period last year.

The new deal with Tiny Onion positions Blumhouse to leverage more comic book intellectual property in the coming years. This strategy allows the studio to tap into pre-existing fanbases while maintaining creative control over adaptations. The focus on both live-action and animation formats suggests a multi-platform approach to content distribution. This move is expected to strengthen Blumhouse's market position in the competitive horror genre.