Blumhouse Atomic Expands Partnership with James Tynion IV for Exquisite Corpses Adaptation

Blumhouse Atomic partners with James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh to adapt the horror comic Exquisite Corpses into film and animation, building on their successful collaboration.

Blumhouse Atomic is actively developing a new horror property designed to become its next major franchise. The studio plans to bring the disturbing comic book universe of Exquisite Corpses to the screen through both film and animation adaptations. This initiative significantly expands Blumhouse's existing partnership with acclaimed comic book writer James Tynion IV.

Studio Partnerships and Creative Teams

The project involves a collaborative effort between Blumhouse Atomic, Tynion's production company Tiny Onion, and Lyrical Media. Jason Blum, the founder and CEO of Blumhouse, praised Tynion's unique ability to create compelling horror stories. He cited their previous successful collaboration on Something Is Killing the Children as a primary reason for expanding their professional relationship. Tynion expressed similar enthusiasm about working with Blumhouse due to its strong commitment to the horror genre.

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Narrative Structure and Comic Origins

Exquisite Corpses follows a deadly tradition involving America's thirteen oldest and wealthiest families. Every five years on Halloween, these families send their chosen killers to an unsuspecting small town for a brutal competition. Twelve killers fight to become the last person standing, with the winner securing control for the next five years. The event puts local residents in danger as they get caught in the violence. The original run included thirteen issues and sold more than one million copies within its first eighteen months.

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Franchise Expansion and Spin-offs

The property has since expanded with three spin-off series focusing on individual killers. Another main storyline is also in development. The project gives Blumhouse an opportunity to explore a horror property with several characters and stories. The studio is already adapting another of Tynion's comics, Something Is Killing the Children, as a live-action film and an adult animated series. The Exquisite Corpses adaptations will further expand the writer's work on screen.