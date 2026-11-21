Willis has played on stage with and been praised by other popular blues artists like Taj Mahal.

Jontavious Willis will be Alaska Folk Festival’s Guest Artist in 2027. Blues musician Jontavious Willis will be the Alaska Folk Festival Guest Artist next year.

Willis has played on stage with and been praised by other popular blues artists like Taj Mahal. The Alaska Folk Festival is a free, volunteer-run music festival that started in Juneau in 1975. Artists from across Alaska, the U.S., and Canada come to play 15 minute sets, and lead and participate in workshops. Bands also play at bars across town, sometimes with a cover fee.

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Willis released an album last year — “Jontavious Willis’ West Georgia Blues” — inspired by his deep roots in the south. The Folk Fest Guest Artist headlines the festival, playing longer sets Thursday and Sunday nights. Recent festival guest artists include Willie Carlisle and Rhiannon Giddens. The 2027 Guest Dance Band is the Onlies, a string band that formed when three of its members were children in Seattle.

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The Onlies have toured with acts like Elvis Costello and Bruce Molsky.