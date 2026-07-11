Blues Adjust Lines Ahead of Nashville Showdown With McTavish Status Uncertain

st Louis Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery announces forward line changes and Mason McTavish's game-period dEcision status ahead of Saturday's noon matchup against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Forward Line Adjustments and Injury Status

The St Louis Blues are preparing for a crucial matchup against the Nashville Predators with significant changes to their roster configuration and injury evaluations. Head Coach Jim Montgomery has inDicated that Mason McTavish is expected to participate in pregame warmups on Saturday, though his availability for the actual contest remains a game-period decision. This uncertainty stems from McTavish missing the team practice session on Friday. Despite his absence from practice, Montgomery expressed optimism regarding the forward's condition, stating that he anticipates McTavish will be physically capable of taking the ice when puck drop occurs at Bridgestone Arena. the final determination will likely be made shortly before the game begins, allowing medical staff and coaching personnel to make the most informed choice based on McTavish's performance during warmups.

In addition to managing McTavish's status, Montgomery has outlined specific structural adjustments to the forward lines for this road game. Connor McMichael will be moved to the center position, shifting his role within the offensive groupings. Dalibor Dvorsky is also being repositioned,moving to the wing alongside his new center. These tweaks are designed to optimize chemistry and scoring potential as the team travels to Tennessee to face a Nashville squad that has gained considerable momentum by winning three consecutive games. The coaching staff appears to be experimenting with different combinations to find the most effective offensive flow against a rising opponent.

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Top Six Configuration and Goalkeeper Selection

A notable aspect of the upcoming lineup involves the retention of a specific top six forward configuration that revealed promise in the previous outing. Aleksanteri Kaskimaki earned high praise from the head coach after playing in a top six role during the game in New Jersey on Thursday. Montgomery expressed strong satisfaction with Kaskimaki's performance, leading to the decision that he will remain in that elevated role for the Nashville contest. He is projected to line up alongside Jake Neighbours and,if cleared,Mason McTavish. This trio represents a blend of experience and emerging talent, aiming to capitalize on the chemistry demonstrated in the recent past to generate offensive pressure against the Predators.

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Behind the net, the Blues have named Joel Hofer as the starting goaltender for Saturday's matchup. Hofer will be tasked with stopping the pucks against a Nashville squad that has found its rhythm recently. The selection of Hofer suggests confidence in his ability to handle the pressure of a road game against a hot team. The puck is scheduled to drop at noon local time, presenting an afternoon test for both the goaltender and the defense. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if Hofer can maintain a solid performance to give the Blues a chance to secure a victory on the road.

Game Context and Broadcast Details

The stakes for this Saturday's game are heightened by the recent form of both teams. The St Louis Blues are looking to stabilize their performance and make strategic roster adjustments, while the Nashville Predators are riding a three-game winning streak that has likely bolstered thier confidence and morale. Playing at Bridgestone Arena adds an additional layer of difficulty, as the Blues must contend with the energy of the home crowd. The game is set to be broadcast on Blue Note+ and 101 ESPN, providing viewers with the opportunity to witness how the novel forward combinations and McTavishs potential return impact the flow of the game. The Noon ET start time allows for early engagement from fans across multiple time zones, ensuring a wide audience for this pivotal Western Conference matchup.