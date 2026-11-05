Bluegrass Legends Honor Barry Poss at Sugar Hill Tribute Concert

Jerry Douglas organizes tribute for Sugar Hill Records co-founder Barry Poss on November 5 in Durham, NC, featuring Ricky Skaggs and Sam Bush.

Hall of Famer and 14-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas has organized a major concert to honor Barry Poss, the late co-founder of Sugar Hill Records. The event, titled One Night On Sugar Hill: Celebrating the Life of Barry Poss & the Legacy of Sugar Hill Records, is scheduled to take place on November 5 at The Carolina Theatre in Durham, North Carolina.

Tribute Event Details and Performers

Douglas stated that the gathering serves as a wake for the bluegrass industry, noting that many artists did not get to say a proper goodbye to Poss. He emphasized that every performer on the bill owes their career trajectory to Poss's visionary leadership and support. The lineup includes a comprehensive roster of roots and bluegrass stars who were directly impacted by the label's history.

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Performers confirmed for the tribute include Hot Rize members Nick Forster, Tim O'Brien, Peter Wernick, and Bryan Sutton. Additional acts feature Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Sarah Jarosz, Robert Earl Keen, Daniel Kimbro, Doyle Lawson, Russell Moore, Mollie O'Brien, and Peter Rowan. The show also features Kristin Scott Benson, Ricky Skaggs, Ed Snodderly, and The Red Clay Ramblers' Jim Watson.

Other notable acts on the November 5 bill include The Whites' Sharon Skaggs and Cheryl White, as well as Robin and Linda Williams. Douglas will also reunite with Boone Creek alumni Ricky Skaggs and Wes Golding for a special performance. This reunion honors the band that Poss helped launch in the late 1970s, acknowledging the deep historical ties between the artist and the label.

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Barry Poss's Impact on Bluegrass History

Barry Poss, a native of Brantford, Ontario, immersed himself in roots music while studying sociology at Duke University. His pivotal moment came after attending the Union Grove Fiddlers' Convention, which set the course for his future in the industry. Poss previously worked for Virginia labels County and Rebel Records before co-founding Sugar Hill Records with Dave Freeman in 1978.

Poss gained full control of Sugar Hill Records in 1980 and spearheaded its growth until selling it to Welk Music Group in 1998. Concord Music currently owns the label as a division of Rounder. Under his tenure, Sugar Hill earned five Grammy trophies for best bluegrass album, including a win in 1994 for the Nashville Bluegrass Band's project Under

Adam Engelhardt, executive director at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, highlighted the magnitude of Poss's contribution. Engelhardt noted that Poss was instrumental in finding musicians who could expand the genre. He described Poss's approach as almost genre-changing, helping bluegrass compete with country music and rock-n-roll during the 1980s and 1990s.

Poss was recently inducted posthumously into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in a separate recognition. Engelhardt praised Poss as a behind-the-scenes builder who facilitated the careers of numerous Hall of Fame artists, from Ricky Skaggs to Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas.

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Legacy of Sugar Hill Records Artists

Sugar Hill Records played a foundational role in introducing artists like Nickel Creek, Chris Thile, Boone Creek, and Ricky Skaggs to wider acclaim. The label recorded influential bluegrass acts including Doc Watson, Tim O'Brien, The Infamous Stringdusters, Larry Cordle, The Seldom Scene, New Grass Revival, and The Del McCoury Band.

The label also released albums by Americana acts such as Chris Hillman, Robert Earl Keen, and Guy Clark. Country music icon Dolly Parton recorded acclaimed bluegrass projects for Sugar Hill, including the Grammy-winning 2001 project. Poss's ability to identify talent helped shape the soundscape of modern bluegrass and roots music.

Douglas expressed excitement about the upcoming tribute, mentioning that he recently found a lost cassette tape of early recordings with Boone Creek. He discovered a rough mix from 1977 and is working to restore the audio. This discovery underscores the enduring archive of music preserved through Poss's dedication to the artists and the genre.