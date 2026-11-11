BlueBrixx Stargate Goa'uld Symbiont Set Released at €19.95 for Collectors

BlueBrixx releases a new 400-piece Stargate SG-1 building set featuring the Goa'uld Symbiont. This collectible arrives as Jac Schaeffer develops the next Amazon MGM series for fans.

BlueBrixx has officially released a new collectible building set featuring the Goa'uld Symbiont from the Stargate SG-1 universe. The manufacturer announced that this 400-piece model kit is now available for pre-order through their official notification system. Consumers can secure their units by signing up for email alerts to receive immediate updates on stock availability.

The newly launched product captures the terrifying essence of the alien parasite species that served as a primary antagonist throughout the original television run. BlueBrixx designed the figure in a raised and threatening pose to emphasize its menacing nature within the narrative history of the franchise. This design choice allows builders to recreate the biological weapon aspect of the entity accurately.

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Priced at €19.95, which converts to approximately $23 USD, the set offers a high-quality physical representation of the iconic villain. The finished model stands approximately 9.5 inches tall and rests on a sand-colored display base. This base complements the desert settings often depicted in the show and provides a stable foundation for the detailed sculpture.

Designers prioritized visual accuracy by utilizing a completely sticker-free construction method. Builders assemble the segmented body and distinctive red eyes using only molded plastic pieces. The kit highlights the creature's terrifying open-mouth fangs, which are critical to its identity as a parasitic threat controlling human hosts across countless worlds.

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This release marks a significant expansion of BlueBrixx's officially licensed Stargate collection. The company has steadily broadened its catalog to include various eras and elements of the franchise. Previous additions have included the X-303 Prometheus spacecraft and the F-302 fighter jet models.

In addition to vehicles, the lineup features detailed figures representing members of the original SG-1 team. These diverse products provide multiple entry points for collectors who prefer character mini-figures or starships over monstrous creatures. The growing inventory caters to different preferences within the dedicated fanbase.

The merchandise surge occurs during a transitional period for the television adaptation of the property. Martin Gero previously developed a revival project for Amazon MGM that was ultimately cancelled after initial announcements. This cancellation left the future of the live-action franchise in uncertainty for many viewers.

Months later, WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer began working on an entirely new take on the Stargate universe. Although Schaeffer's series remains in development without a confirmed premiere date, the tangible products keep the audience engaged. The physical engagement helps sustain interest in the intellectual property while waiting for concrete news about the upcoming streaming series.

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Fan enthusiasm remains high despite the lack of a specific timeline for the reboot. The availability of high-quality building sets offers a creative outlet for enthusiasts who want to recreate recognizable elements of the universe. This hands-on experience bridges the gap between past episodes and future content.

The combination of new collectibles and ongoing development signals a vibrant era for the brand. Long-time viewers and new collectors alike have a fresh physical way to engage with the science fiction franchise. This strategy ensures continued relevance while the industry navigates the complexities of modern television production.