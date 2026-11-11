Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne Named California's Second-Luckiest Lottery Spot

Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, California, has sold tickets responsible for 11 separate jackpots of at least $100,000, ranking it as the state's second‑luckiest lottery retailer since 2020.

On Monday, November 9, 2026, Sam, the owner of Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, California, counted another winner as his shop recorded 11 separate jackpots of at least $100,000 since 2020, putting the store on the state's list of luckiest lottery locations.

The Numbers Behind the Luck

California Lottery records show that between January 2020 and September 2026, 4,273 payments of $100,000 or more were made to lottery winners. Bluebird Liquor accounts for 11 of those payouts, a figure that places it as the highest‑performing independent retailer in the state over the period.

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Each payout represents a win from either a scratch‑off or a drawing. Bluebird's 11 totals include a mix of $100,000 rolls, several million‑dollar prizes, and four Fantasy 5 draws. The shop's most significant win came with a prize that exceeds six figures, a record that has drawn attention from local gamblers and the California Lottery board alike.

Owner's Perspective and Community Impact

Sam, who took over Bluebird Liquor in June 2023, calls the shop "the jackpot of my life." He says the store's reputation for luck has attracted customers from across the South Bay, including regulars who drive from neighboring cities. Victor Valencia of Carson drives to Hawthorne specifically to buy tickets at Bluebird, believing the venue offers a better "feel" for winning, even though the odds remain the same as anywhere else.

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Local residents say a series of lucky signs-such as a blue jay landing on his car-has encouraged patrons to try their hand at the lottery. Though nothing can change the statistical chances, the community's belief in luck has led to steady foot traffic and increased sales for the shop's other merchandise, boosting the local economy.

Comparisons With Other California Retailers

While Bluebird is second only to Gold Ranch Lottery near the California-Nevada border, several other retailers also boast significant payouts. Hoppy's Food Mart in Sunnyvale has had six payouts totaling over $5.5 million, and Stop and Shop Market in Rio Linda recorded the same number for over $4 million. Fulton Square Liquor in Sherman Oaks accounts for $8.8 million across four scratch‑off records, including a $5.8 million payment in December 2022.

City‑wide statistics show that Los Angeles leads with 339 winning payments, followed by San Jose (137), San Francisco (91), Long Beach (72), San Diego (68), and Sacramento (67). 7‑Eleven appeared on 506 payment records-about 12% of all winners-highlighting the widespread nature of lottery sales across diverse retail formats.

What This Means for Washington and Beyond

Bluebird Liquor's success reinforces the idea that local retailers can thrive by becoming community hubs tied to the lottery. The store's prominence has drawn media interest and increased patronage, leading to higher numbers of ticket purchases each week. For prospective owners, the example suggests that a combination of good location, strong community ties, and consistent customer service can translate into financial success-though all sales remain subject to state lottery regulations and random chance.