One labor leader said Democrats must not take union support for granted: 'We lifted you up. Now it’s time for you to deliver for us.'

'Blue Wave Was Union-Made': Record 639 Union Members Won Elections, AFL-CIO Says One labor leader said Democrats must not take union support for granted: "We lifted you up.

Now it’s time for you to deliver for us.

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"The AFL-CIO, America's largest labor federation, said Wednesday that 639 card-carrying union members were elected across the country—including Democrats Troy Jackson in, Brian Poindexter in Ohio, Randy Villegas in California, Donavan Mitchell in Illinois, and Sam Forstag in Montana, as well as hundreds of others who won state legislative and local offices. The results mark a significant improvement for the historic party of organized labor from two years prior, when Democrats outperformed the“This blue wave was union-made.