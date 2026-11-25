San Antonio councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito is pushing groundwork for high-speed rail along I-35 from SA to Austin, Waco and Dallas, backing HB 270 and a public-private plan as Texas leadership shifts.

A push to bring high-speed rail to the Interstate 35 corridor is gaining momentum as San Antonio leaders consider a proposal aimed at laying the groundwork for a line connecting San Antonio to Austin, then north to Waco and Dallas.

SAN ANTONIO - A push to bring high-speed rail to the Interstate 35 corridor is gaining momentum as San Antonio leaders consider a proposal aimed at laying the groundwork for a line connecting San Antonio to Austin, then north to Waco and Dallas. San Antonio City Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito has filed a council consideration request that would bring together regional partners — including Bexar County, transportation agencies and rail advocacy groups — to coordinate with cities along the I-35 corridor and evaluate how feasible a high-speed rail line would be.

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The request also calls for developing recommendations for local policy changes and bringing them back to City Council.

“We obviously have seen a huge shift in our state leadership. And couple that with political will between the city of San Antonio and the city of Austin, Bexar County and Travis County, and now all of us are aligned,” Alderete Gavito said. Alderete Gavito said the effort is meant to compile and evaluate options.

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“Put it all together, lay out all of our options,” she said. The request is intended to support Texas House Bill 270, filed by Democratic state Rep. John H. Bucy III of District 136. Bucy said the bill would involve the Texas Department of Transportation and a private partner.

“This would direct TxDOT to go find a private company and, through a public-private partnership, build a high-speed rail connecting the I-35 corridor from San Antonio to Austin, to Waco, and up to Dallas,” Bucy said. Bucy said Republicans have been lukewarm to a project like this, but that if land rights are respected, supporters hope to get broader backing.

He pointed to opposition that helped derail the $50 billion Texas Bullet Train project that would have connected Dallas to Houston, including concerns in rural counties about the state taking land for construction and about a railway that could disrupt farming operations. The issue, according to Bucy, has been Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who will be leaving in January after losing reelection in the midterms.

In 2025, Patrick celebrated the failure of the Texas Bullet Train project, writing on X: “Rural counties along the proposed route fought the train each step of the way. ” Bucy criticized Patrick’s leadership style in the Senate.

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“He did not allow senators to serve their districts, and if they got out of line with him, then he’d punish them when it came to committee assignments and other avenues for advancement,” Bucy said. Before they won their respective races in the midterms, Rep. Vicky Goodwin — who replaces Patrick in January — and Rep. James Talarico, now senator-elect, signed a letter to lawmakers in 2019 to advance passenger trial between San Antonio and Austin.

Alderete Gavito’s council consideration request is expected to go before the Governance Committee in January. The Texas Legislature convenes Jan. 12, when newly elected Democrats take their seats. HONDO, Texas: A man died after a 2:20 a.m. motorcycle crash on Avenue T. Police say witnesses reported a dispute and physical altercation tied to the case. A man and woman were taken into custody as the probe continues.

San Antonio ME IDs 61-year-old Joe Barrientes as driver killed when his 18-wheeler plunged off an I-35 access road near Judson, exploded and burned, closing lanes for hours. Cause under investigation. San Antonio police were stunned after a box truck hit the I-10 Vance Jackson exit ramp barrier, splitting the cab in half. The driver walked away unhurt.

Debris closed the ramp for hours after the 4:30 a.m. crash. More than six years after Shawn Michael Galtan was found dead on the side of a Bexar County road, an arrest affidavit says investigators believe he was killed during a robbery planned through Facebook messages. The