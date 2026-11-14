Blue wave meets ballot box surprises as voters split on abortion, voter ID and billionaire taxes

Voters in three states approved voter ID measures, while California rejected a billionaire wealth tax and Idaho turned down a proposal to expand abortion rights.

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Also read California Voters Reject Billionaire Wealth Tax Prop 40

While Democrats’ midterm sweep dominated Election Night, voters in several states delivered consequential — and sometimes crosscutting — verdicts on voter ID, abortion access, taxes and English-language laws. But the down-ballot decisions largely unfolded beneath the shadow of the GOP’s crushing losses, offering a separate look at the policy priorities voters chose to elevate in their states.

Read on to learn more about some of the most significant ballot measure results that will be shaping the lives of thousands of Americans. , North Carolina and Ohio all voted to pass voter ID requirements, even as talks among federal lawmakers have stalled on the issue, showcasing that the issue remains a point of public interest. In North Carolina, the state has required photo ID for in-person voting since 2018.

But with the adoption of a constitutional amendment in a 59.6% to 40.3% vote, the Tar Heel State expanded the requirement to all forms of voting. Similarly, in Ohio, voters passed Issue 3 in a 65.3% to 34.6% vote. Although Ohio already had pre-existing in-person voter-ID laws, Issue 3 codified the requirement in the state’s constitution, making it harder to overturn later.

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Finally, in Nevada, Question 7 passed in a 62.1% to 37.8% vote, establishing a constitutional amendment to enact the state’s first voter-ID requirement. It compels voters to show ID when voting in person and, for mail and absentee ballots, asks voters to provide the last four digits of their driver's license or Social Security number.

EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT HOUSE AND SENATE CONTROL, BALLOT MEASURES AND 2026 ELECTION DAY POLL CLOSING In Idaho, voters approved HJR6 in a 63.1% to 36.8% outcome, a measure that makes English the official language of the state, codifying it for use in public proceedings with a constitutional amendment. State Rep.

Dale Hawkins, one of the champions behind HJR6, called it reflective of efforts from the Trump administration to make English the official language of the United States through executive order.

"Our current administration signed an executive order doing this for the entire United States so we are just in line with what’s going on," Hawkins said inwith local media, Hawkins also cited a concern that many newcomers to the U.S. had, in his view, overlooked the country’s linguistic identity. "One of the things that unites us all as a culture, as a country, as a state, is language.

And what used to be the desired effect, which was assimilation — learn the language, learn the culture, learn the history — those things have slipped away. And we don’t see assimilation anymore. And I believe that if we have a common language, then our culture will survive," Hawkins told the Idaho Capital Sun.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, speaks as she introduces former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Alongside their English language constitutional amendment, voters in Idaho rejected Proposition 1, which would have created a right to abortion up to the point of fetal viability, except in cases of medical emergency.

In the words of the proposition itself, it"would support creating a right to abortion before fetal viability—defined as a fetus’ ability to survive without extraordinary medical measures—and after fetal viability in cases of medical emergency; providing protections against professional discipline and civil and criminal liability for healthcare providers; and codifying a statutory reproductive right to freedom and privacy.

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"Had it been successful, the measure would have greatly reduced the state’s current limits on abortion except to save the life of a pregnant woman or in cases of rape or incest. "We are incredibly grateful for Stop Prop 1 and all who stood up to defend the unborn.

This is a hard-fought win and an example to pro-life voters, candidates and elected officials across the country… Voters were not fooled because pro-life leaders spoke up boldly to expose this initiative," Dannenfelser saidCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, pictured alongside a group of DSA supporters holding a banner, right.5% billionaire tax that carried the backing of the Democratic Socialists of America . The measure, Proposition 40, failed in a 47.5% to 52.4% loss.

To prevent billionaires from simply leaving the state, Proposition 40 was designed to retroactively apply to billionaires who were residents of California on Jan. 1, 2026. The DSA framed the measure as a way to distribute wealth and as a kind of scaled-up version of a progressive tax, a tax that scales relative to income.

"We have the money in California to pay for the quality schools and healthcare that we need. It just needs to be transferred from the wrong pockets to the right ones. We can do that by taxing the rich," the slideshow reads. Notably, Democratic Gov.

Gavin Newsom opposed Proposition 40, arguing that it would lessen California’s competitiveness relative to other states. California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks while campaigning for then-Senate candidate Chris Pappas at Exeter Town Hall on Oct. 17, 2026, in Exeter, N.H. — a proposed constitutional amendment that would have required ID for in-person voting and checks for the state’s voter registration lists.

Like Nevada's Question 7, it also would have asked absentee voters to provide the last four digits of a unique government-issued ID number before securing a mail-in ballot. Ahead of Election Day, Gov. Newsom characterized Proposition 39 as an extension of efforts to restrict access to voting rights.

"Trump and his MAGA allies tried to rig our elections once, and California voters shut them down with Prop 50. Prop 39 is just their latest attempt to silence us, because they know they can’t win in California in a fair fight. It’s voter suppression, full stop, and Californians will vote it down in November," Newsom said inLeo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.