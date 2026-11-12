Blue states elect Democrats who supported permanent cash handout policy as part of mayors coalition

Five former Mayors for a Guaranteed Income coalition members won higher office, raising questions about direct cash assistance becoming permanent policy.

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Proponents of guaranteed income programs are declaring victory following the midterm elections after several key allies won statewide and federal offices across the country. Five former members of the Mayors for a Guaranteed Income coalition — along with officials from partner organizations — won election to higher office, while voters approved multiple direct-cash ballot measures nationwide.

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The most prominent victory came in Georgia, where MGI founding member and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was elected governor, becoming the "Support for guaranteed income has been steadily growing since we launched the first pilot in 2019," MGI President Michael D. Tubbs told Fox News Digital. MGI noted that more than 60 bills involving cash-based policies similar to guaranteed income have been introduced across 15 states.

"Previous polling showed a majority of voters support direct, unconditional cash assistance, and now we've seen several champions who led guaranteed income programs at the local level ascend to higher office in the most recent elections," Tubbs said. "I hope the newly elected Democratic House and Senate will continue to prioritize affordability and make guaranteed income a permanent policy for Americans. "Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss was elected to represent Illinois’ 9th Congressional District.

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Neither Biss nor Cognetti responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. Meanwhile, Counties for a Guaranteed Income — MGI's sister network — saw two of its prominent members elected to higher office:Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, a CGI founding member, was elected Montgomery County Executive in Maryland.at the county level.

To sustain the program after federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act expired, the Cook County Board of Commissioners approved $7.5 million for guaranteed income as part of its fiscal year 2026 budget. Tubbs previously told Fox News Digital that the federal government should follow Cook County's lead by establishing a federal direct-cash assistance program.

"We have wars in Iran, regime change in Venezuela. We get it, the healthcare system and the big, ugly bill," Tubbs said in March.

"So people are saying that social safety is being frayed. " "That wealth is further being taken from the many and given to the few, and there has to be a government solution because this is a government-caused problem … inflation, unaffordability, this is all a direct result of government policy," Tubbs added. According to MGI, guaranteed basic income initiatives have expanded across the country, with more than 100 pilot programs launched since 2018.

MGI has grown into a coalition of more than 150 mayors, promoting pilots that offer eligible participants payments of as much as $1,000 per month with no spending restrictions. AS AMERICANS ARE CRUSHED BY AFFORDABILITY, GROWING TREND OF MAYORS PUSHING CASH HANDOUTS AS THE ANSWER Fox News Digital spoke with Michael D. Tubbs, the president of an organization called Mayors for Guaranteed Income, to discuss why cities have been launching pilots of guaranteed income programs.

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Other progressive advocacy groups are pushing for permanent taxpayer-funded guaranteed income programs at both state and federal levels. The Economic Security Project , founded in 2016 by a network of entrepreneurs, activists, and philanthropists, has backed over 100 guaranteed income pilots nationwide. ESP director of cash initiatives Shafeka Hashash directed Fox News Digital to a post highlighting election results that favored guaranteed income advocates.

"Michigan. Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is a longtime cash champion. He spoke at the 2024 GI Now conference and contributed to‘The Resilience Factor: Cash as a Tool Toward Better Health for Young Families. ’ In one of the toughest Senate races in the country, his campaign centered on a single tagline: 'Money out of politics.

Money in your pocket,'" Hashash wrote. Abdul El-Sayed, who won Michigan's U.S. Senate race, is among the candidates celebrated by guaranteed income advocates following the 2026 midterm elections. El-Sayed, who won Michigan's U.S. Senate election, has supported direct-cash programs aimed at reducing poverty. While his campaign platform centered on universal healthcare through Medicare for All, raising the federal minimum wage and strengthening safety net programs, cash advocates view his election as a key policy win.

, a longtime champion of the Child Tax Credit, returns to the Senate with new allies. Eight of the 10 new Democratic senators are on the record supporting the CTC and included it in their platforms.

"Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University's Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and received the University of Pennsylvania's