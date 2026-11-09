Blue state repeat offender accused of murdering wife at family’s home months after domestic violence charge

Thomas John Iovenitti was out on just $1,000 bail for domestic violence charges when he allegedly stabbed his wife Alisha in their Concord home.

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'father is facing a raft of charges after prosecutors allege he stabbed and killed his wife after he was bailed out of jail on previous domestic violence charges. The mother of three leaves behind 9-year-old twins and a 10-year-old son, according to an online fundraiser for the children. Two 9-year-olds and a 10-year-old are now under the care of family and close friends following their mother's alleged murder.

Concord Police responded to a 911 call in which a"caller reported a disturbance between a man and a woman. The man was reported to be armed with a knife," police said. It happened Friday, Oct. 23, just after 8 p.m.; officers forced their way into the family's home after repeated attempts to contact anyone inside. Once inside, they discovered a man and woman with several stab wounds.

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'AMERICAN IDOL' ALUM CALEB FLYNN CONVICTED OF MURDERING HIS WIFE 'AMERICAN IDOL' ALUM CALEB FLYNN WEEPS AS DAUGHTERS ASK HIM WHY HE KILLED THEIR MOTHER, VOW NOT TO VISIT HIM Prior to his wife's killing, Iovenitti was released from jail for a pending case where he"was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury,SENATOR TIM SHEEHY: SOFT-ON-CRIME JUDGES NEED CONSEQUENCES. THE JAIL ACT DELIVERSDays after his arrest, the DA said a judge set Iovenitti’s bail at $1,000 and"issued stay-away orders barring him from contacting his wife or returning to the family’s residence.

""The family unit is working tirelessly together to give them a stable home, counseling, and routines that feel normal again," the fundraiser said. GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL