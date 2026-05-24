Blue Ranger Turns Against Team and Steals Morphers in Power Rangers Power Morphing Episode

In a classic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers episode, the Blue Ranger goes rogue and steals teammates' morphers, leading to a challenging situation for the team to overcome. The villains Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd use a statue to clone the Blue Ranger, making it difficult for the other Rangers to merge their powers to fight a monster.

have faced some truly powerful adversaries over the years, including the always diabolical Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd . Those villains tend to do the most damage whenever the Rangers have to face one of their own,. 30 years ago, though, it was actually the Blue Ranger who almost took down the Power Rangers once and for all.

On May 30, 1995, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers aired its 52nd episode titled Blue Ranger Gone Bad, and from the title, you already have an idea of where this is going. What is different from previous instances of a Ranger turning evil is the method, as Billy wasn’t turned evil or mind-controlled to turn against his friends.

Instead, Goldar and the crew managed to magically create another version of Billy from a statue, and he would leave the other Rangers at the mercy of a monster without any way to fight back thanks to stealing their morphers, and it would take the real Billy returning to save the day





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Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Blue Ranger White Ranger Rita Repulsa Lord Zedd Clone Putties Power Morphing Black Ranger

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