Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Explodes on Launchpad Just Days After Being Cleared for Launch

The rocket experienced an anomaly during a hot fire test ahead of its fourth mission.

A New Glenn rocket erupted in a massive fireball during a pre-launch test, marking yet another major setback for Blue Origin as it struggles to resume operations of its partially reusable vehicle.

New Glenn exploded on its launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday night, sending a towering cloud of flames toward the sky. The company later confirmed that the rocket experienced an anomaly during a hot fire test, Blue Origin Blue Origin’s founder Jeff Bezos also stated that the company’s personnel were all accounted for and safe.

“It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it,” BezosNew Glenn was being prepped to launch a batch of Amazon’s Leo satellites for its fourth mission, NG-4. Blue Origin recentlyrocket’s second stage suffered a malfunction , causing New Glenn to place its payload in a lower orbit than planned.

The anomaly led to the loss of AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 7 satellite, part of a constellation Blue Origin completed an investigation into the anomaly, and the FAA approved its report. The company was aiming to quickly get back to New Glenn’s busy launch schedule.

“NG-4 preparations continue—updates coming soon,” Blue OriginThursday’s explosion took place during ground tests of the propulsion system ahead of New Glenn’s upcoming launch. A hot fire test, or static fire, is when a rocket’s engines are ignited at full power while the vehicle remains tethered to the launch pad.

At this point, it’s hard to assess exactly how much damage was done to the launchpad or how long it will take for New Glenn to resume operations once again.as part of the agency’s Artemis program. The company is slated to deliver a suite of instruments and lunar terrain vehicles to the Moon and provide a human landing system for NASA astronauts to reach the lunar surface.

In a post on X, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman stated that the agency is aware of the incident.

“Spaceflight is unforgiving, and developing new heavy-lift launch capability is extraordinarily difficult. We will work with our partners to support a thorough investigation of this anomaly, assess near-term mission impacts, and get back to launching rockets,” Isaacman wrote. ”We will provide information on any impacts to the Artemis and Moon Base programs as it becomes available. ” Since its early development phase, New Glenn has suffered multiple setbacks that have repeatedly delayed its inaugural launch.

The rocket finally made its debut in January 2025, and itswent off without a hitch. Things were looking good for the heavy-lift vehicle, until it stumbled on its third mission. The failed hot fire test deals another major blow to Blue Origin’s New Glenn, which may take a little longer to recover this time.

Jeff Bezos Tells Workers to ‘Be So Happy’ They’re Being Given the Gift of AIA full-scale mock-up of Blue Origin's Blue Moon Mark 2 crew lander has arrived at NASA's Johnson Space Center to support Artemis training and testing. A Stray SpaceX Rocket Will Smash Into the Moon at Mach 7 in August, Analyst Says A Falcon 9 upper stage has been stuck in a highly elliptical Earth orbit for over a year—and now it's on a collision course with the Moon.





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