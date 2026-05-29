Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explodes in massive fireball during prelaunch test

It could be a big setback for the company, and for NASA's moon plans.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsCape Canaveral Space Force Stationon Thursday night. But damage to the pad — Launch Complex 36 — could be extensive, judging by the extent of the explosion, which multiple rocket-watchersBlue Origin, which Amazon's Jeff Bezos founded back in 2000, sees the 320-foot-tall New Glenn as its launch workhorse, a powerhouse rocket that will help humanity establish a foothold away from Earth.

Indeed, New Glenn is the rocket ride for Blue Origin's Blue Moon, one of the two private vehicles touches down, a milestone targeted for late 2028.

But Blue Moon is supposed to head to the moon considerably sooner than that. Blue Origin is gearing up to send a robotic prototype of the vehicle, called Blue Moon Mark 1, to the lunar surface later this year, to demonstrate the vehicle’s capabilities. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman addressed the New Glenn explosion on Thursday night, showing how important the rocket is to the agency's plans going forward..

"We will work with our partners to support a thorough investigation of this anomaly, assess near-term mission impacts, and get back to launching rockets. We will provide information on any impacts to the Artemis and Moon Base programs as it becomes available.

" New Glenn has flown just three times to date, and things haven't always gone swimmingly. For example, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration grounded the rocket briefly after its third flight, whichThursday's explosion occurred during a"hotfire" engine test meant to clear the path for New Glenn's fourth flight, which was supposed to deploy 49 satellites for Amazon's nascent broadband constellation. That mission was scheduled to fly on June 4.

LC-36 is currently the only pad that hosts New Glenn launches, so extensive damage to the pad would likely keep the rocket grounded for a while.and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life,"Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018.

Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph. D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.





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