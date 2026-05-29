Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explodes on launch pad in Florida

Blue Origin, which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, had successfully launched its third New Glenn Rocket last month.

A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket exploded Thursday night on a launch pad at Cape Canaveral in Florida . The explosion occurred at about 9 p.m. ET.

Blue Origin said there were no injuries from the incident.

"We experienced an anomaly during today's hotfire test," Blue Origin said in a statement. "All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more.

" SPACEFLIGHTNOW Blue Origin was scheduled to fuel the rocket Thursday evening ahead of a planned test firing of the rocket's engines.its third New Glenn rocket last month. This rocket was being prepared for the fourth New Glenn mission as soon as June 4 to launch 48 satellites for Amazon's Leo internet service, which competes with Elon Musk's Starlink. The 48 satellites were not aboard the rocket during the test.

It was not immediately clear how much damage the launch pad and ground equipment sustained, or how long it might take to repair it. Space Launch Complex 36, where the explosion occurred, is the only launch pad equipped to launch New Glenn rockets.





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