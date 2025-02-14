Blue Origin Lays Off 1,400 Employees to Focus on New Glenn Rocket Development

Facing the need to compete aggressively with SpaceX, Blue Origin has announced significant layoffs affecting approximately 10% of its workforce. The company aims to streamline operations and prioritize the development and launch cadence of its New Glenn rocket.

A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket stands ready for its inaugural launch at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., January 10, 2025. Blue Origin announced in an all-hands call on Thursday company-wide layoffs of 'about 10 percent' of its employees, a sweeping readjustment as it aims to cut costs and ramp up rocket launches.

The layoffs affect roughly 1,400 of the company's nearly 14,000 employees — mostly concentrated in Florida, Texas and Washington — and comes as told employees in the meeting, which was scheduled the night prior and lasted about 10 minutes. 'There's no question that we've had a lot of successes over the last few months.' 'But that being said, when you look at the foundation of the company and what we need to get to over the next three to five years, we just came to the painful conclusion that we aren't set up for the kind of success that we really wanted to have,' Limp said. Limp said the decision would help Blue Origin scale New Glenn manufacturing and increase the rocket's launch cadence, two goals crucial to competing with SpaceX. To do that, the company needs a culture that is 'quick, nimble, decisive, and very focused on our customers,' said Limp, who was plucked by Bezos from Limp has been tasked with streamlining Blue Origin's many business units — from space stations to lunar landers for NASA — and pushing for greater focus on New Glenn, giving the company a fresh sense of urgency after years of development paralysis, multiple employees say. But some employees believe morale and the company's culture has suffered amid Limp's push for speed, two employees said, adding some staff are seeking jobs elsewhere regardless of who survives Thursday's layoffs.





CNBC / 🏆 12. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blue Origin New Glenn Layoffs Rocket Development Spacex

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Set for Maiden Launch AttemptBlue Origin is preparing for another attempt to launch its New Glenn rocket, aiming for liftoff as early as 1 a.m. ET Thursday. The launch, initially scheduled for Monday, was delayed due to a technical issue. This uncrewed test flight will carry demonstration technology to space, testing the rocket's capabilities for future missions, including its potential for reusable booster recovery.

Read more »

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Prepares for Historic First LaunchBlue Origin's New Glenn rocket, a 320-foot-tall reusable rocket, is set to launch for its first uncrewed test flight, aiming to reach orbit and establish Blue Origin as a major player in the commercial spaceflight industry.

Read more »

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launches massive New Glenn rocket on first test flightBlue Origin has launched its massive new rocket on its first test flight. Thursday’s liftoff from Florida carried an experiment meant to orbit thousands of miles above Earth. The 320-foot New Glenn rocket is designed to haul spacecraft and eventually astronauts to orbit and also the moon.

Read more »

Blue Origin Launches Massive New Glenn Rocket on First Test FlightBlue Origin successfully launched its new, massive New Glenn rocket on its first test flight from Florida. The rocket carried a prototype satellite into orbit and is designed to eventually transport both spacecraft and astronauts to Earth orbit and the Moon.

Read more »

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Makes Successful DebutBlue Origin successfully launched its New Glenn rocket on its first test flight, sending a prototype satellite into orbit. The massive rocket, named after the first American to orbit Earth, John Glenn, is designed to carry spacecraft and eventually astronauts to orbit and the moon.

Read more »

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Makes Maiden Orbit FlightBlue Origin's New Glenn rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral on January 16, 2025, marking the company's entry into the orbital launch market. While the booster landing was unsuccessful, the rocket reached orbit carrying a small test payload. This launch is a significant milestone for Blue Origin, which has been developing the New Glenn rocket for years.

Read more »