CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is assessing damage to its launch pad after a rocket exploded during a test firing, creating a giant

A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explodes during an engine-firing test on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

— Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is assessing damage to its launch pad after a rocket exploded during a test firing, creating a giant orange fireball seen and felt for miles around. The company fueled the massive New Glenn rocket Thursday night, hoping to briefly ignite the engines ahead of a satellite launch next week. But the 321-foot , rocket blew up, taking part of the pad with it.

Emergency officials on Friday warned the public to avoid any wreckage that might wash ashore and to instead call 911. Named after John Glenn, the first American in orbit, New Glenn is the rocket that Blue Origin plans to use to launch landers to the moon under NASA’s Artemis program that aims to build a sprawling base near the moon’s south pole. The goal is to land the first Artemis moonwalkers as early as 2028.

Earlier this week, the space agency awarded a new contract to Blue Origin worth hundreds of millions of dollars. None of the 48 Amazon Leo satellites were on board when the rocket exploded. Another batch of Amazon Leo satellites — competing with SpaceX’s Starlinks to provide internet service to remote locales — awaited liftoff several miles away at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, courtesy of United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket.

Within 12 hours of the explosion, SpaceX launched more Starlinks to orbit Friday morning. CEO Elon Musk has two pads in action, one on the Space Force side where the latest Falcon 9 lifted off and the other at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Blue Origin has just the one pad in Florida. Its smaller New Shepard rockets soar from Texas, skimming space for a few minutes with tourists and science experiments.

Those suborbital hops were paused in January so the company could focus on New Glenn and upcoming moonshots. All that is now on hold, pending the investigation into the explosion. The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s Republican-controlled Senate is poised to pass a plan Friday to help the GOP maintain control of the U.S. House in November, potentially becoming the latest Southern state to eliminate a majority-Black congressional district that elected a Democrat. The state Senate is set to vote on a redistricting plan that CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

— Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is assessing damage to its launch pad after a rocket exploded during a test firing, creating a giant orange fireball seen and felt for miles around. The company fueled the massive New Glenn rocket Thursday night, hoping to briefly ignite the engines ahead of a satellite CHICAGO — The granite monolith soars above a leafy stretch of Chicago’s South Side, a nearly windowless exterior more suited to a sci-fi film set than the state-of-the art presidential museum held within.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the Obama Presidential Center ahead of the official public opening on Juneteenth, more than WASHINGTON — Uncertainty swirled Friday around what the U.S. called a tentative deal to extend the ceasefire in its war with Iran. It wasn’t clear whether U.S. President Donald Trump supports it, and a top Iranian official said his country wins concessions “through missiles,” not talks.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Thursday the ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — A federal judge has temporarily blocked any payouts from the Trump administration’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” settlement fund. STAFFORD, Va. — A bus struck six vehicles on Interstate 95 in Virginia as traffic slowed for a work zone, killing five people and sending 34 to hospitals, state police said Friday. The crash happened at about 2:35 a.m. on southbound I-95 in Stafford County.

All five of the people who died were in Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.

WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission. When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





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