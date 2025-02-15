Blue Origin Announces Layoffs Amidst Rapid Growth

Blue Origin, the spaceflight company founded by Jeff Bezos, has announced layoffs affecting an undisclosed number of employees. CEO Dave Limp cited the company's rapid growth as the reason for the cuts, stating that it led to 'more bureaucracy and less focus' than needed. The layoffs are aimed at streamlining operations and accelerating manufacturing and launch rates.

Blue Origin , the spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos , has announced layoffs affecting an undisclosed number of employees. The layoffs were confirmed by CEO Dave Limp in an email to staff, stating that the decision was 'tough' but necessary to streamline operations and accelerate manufacturing and launch rates . Limp attributed the need for layoffs to the company's rapid growth in recent years, which he said led to 'more bureaucracy and less focus than we needed.

' Blue Origin, based in Kent, Washington, is a major player in the commercial space industry, launching its New Glenn rockets from Florida and its smaller New Shepard rockets from Texas. The company holds contracts with NASA for lunar landing missions in the coming years, competing directly with Elon Musk's SpaceX. While the exact number of employees affected by the layoffs remains unclear, the privately-held company does not publicly disclose its employment figures.





