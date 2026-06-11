Blue Mountain State: Alan Ritchson's Sequel Show Sparks Renewed Interest

Alan Ritchson's three-season comedy, Blue Mountain State, is experiencing a surge in popularity, with the show currently ranking at #9 on streaming platforms. The revival of the sitcom, which was teased by Ritchson in early 2025, has reignited interest in the show. The show, which aired on Spike network, follows the lives of three incoming freshmen at a fictional university and its football team. Alan Ritchson, known for his action star roles, played the team's linebacker and leader, Kevin 'Thad' Devlin Castle. The show was cancelled after three seasons but received a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund a movie follow-up. Ritchson's sequel show is yet to be announced, but the original series is getting a streaming boost.

Alan Ritchson 's three-season comedy, Blue Mountain State , is seeing a spike in interest, with the show currently ranking at #9 on streaming platforms. The revival of the sitcom, which was teased by Ritchson in early 2025, has sparked renewed interest.

The show, which aired on Spike network, follows the lives of three incoming freshmen at a fictional university and its football team. Alan Ritchson, known for his action star roles, played the team's linebacker and leader, Kevin 'Thad' Devlin Castle. The show was cancelled after three seasons but received a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund a movie follow-up. Ritchson's sequel show is yet to be announced, but the original series is getting a streaming boost





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Blue Mountain State Alan Ritchson Comedy Sports Revival Kickstarter Movie Follow-Up Alan Ritchson's Sequel Show Streaming Boost

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