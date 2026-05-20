Blue Moon's One-Weekend-Only Blue Beer Release

Blue Moon, a Belgian-style wheat ale, is releasing an exclusive blue-colored version for one weekend only. This special beer will be available at participating bars in more than 30 U.S. markets.

From May 29-31, Blue Moon will pour a blue-colored version of its Belgian White ale at participating bars across the U.S., celebrating a rare blue moon event and offering a unique experience.

Beer drinkers 21 and older can check the Blue Moon website for participating bars in cities like Chicago, Houston, Miami, and NYC. Molson Coors, the beer company behind Blue Moon, is releasing this blue-colored beer limitedly for one weekend to commemorate and apologize for the occurrence of the blue moon, making it a rare and memorable event





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Blue Moon Belgian White Ale Blue-Colored Beer Limited Availability Rare Blue Moon Event Fun Gimmick

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