Blue Man Group is making a short-term return to Chicago beginning next week, but not in its former home in the East Lakeview neighborhood, which is being redeveloped into residences.

Blue Man Group is making a short-term return to Chicago beginning next week, but not in its former home in the East Lakeview neighborhood, which is being redeveloped into residences.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 24, and running through Dec. 13, Blue Man Group is taking the stage at the CIBC Theatre, at 18 W. Monroe St. downtown, for its show,The production will feature classic holiday music performed on the classic custom instruments for which Blue Man Group is famous.

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"he production follows the Blue Men as they discover the traditions, rituals, and joyful absurdities of the holidays while exploring timeless themes of generosity, presence, creativity, and human connection," Broadway In Chicago said.at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St., after nearly 30 years. The production had begun its run at the theater in 1997.

The former Marshall Field's delivery horse carriage house that housed the Briar Street Theatre is now being turned into a with housing units in a new addition on top, joined by a new building on the footprint of the parking lot.in Chicago. At 1225 W. Belmont Ave. , the Theatre Building, later Stage 773, was demolished to make way for a new residential development under construction.

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A new residential development is also planned for the site of the Royal George Theatre, at 1641 N. Halsted St., which was demolished nearly a year ago.

"The Hip Hop Nutcracker" runs from Tuesday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 29, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St. "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" is described as"a holiday mash-up for the whole family… smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky's timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. "Also opening Tuesday and running through Sunday, Nov. 29, is a stage adaptation of the beloved 1993 comedy starring Robin Williams and Sally Field.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" will be onstage at the Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.