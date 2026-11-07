'Blue Lagoon' star Christopher Atkins wanted to be a dad more than 'a drunk' as he nears 40 years sober

Christopher Atkins reveals how fatherhood drove his sobriety journey nearly 40 years ago and why his grandchildren keep him committed today.

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Christopher Atkins says becoming a father gave him a reason to walk away from alcohol, and nearly four decades later, his grandchildren are giving him another reason to stay sober. ," opened up about the turning point that changed his life during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital at Chiller Theatre Expo in New Jersey.

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"I guess the turning point for me was having children, so I wanted to be a dad more than I wanted to be a drunk," Atkins said. Christopher Atkins rose to fame starring opposite Brooke Shields in the 1980 film"The Blue Lagoon.

" Decades later, the actor reflected on his Hollywood career and nearly 40 years of sobriety. "So, I did that, cleaned up, coming up to 40 years, so still very active and wouldn't change it for a minute. ""Just when you think, okay, well they grew up , they moved out, got a divorce, now you're by yourself, ‘I guess it's okay to start drinking again,’" he said.

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"No, they had grandkids, so now I don't want my grandkids ever seeing their grandpa drunk, you know, so no."Christopher Atkins shares two children, Grant and Brittney, with his former wife, Lyn Barron Weber. The"Blue Lagoon" star told Fox News Digital that becoming a father inspired him to get sober nearly 40 years ago.

"That's a huge turning point, I think, in a lot of people's lives, and certainly for me. So that saved me," he said. The actor shares two adult children, Grant and Brittney, with his former wife, Lyn Barron Weber, whom he married in 1985. The couple divorced in 2007.

During an appearance at Fanboy Expo Knoxville earlier this year, the actor said he had been considered for the lead role that ultimately went to Kevin Bacon, but was drinking heavily when he met with filmmakers. JOHN GOODMAN WAS 'EATING ALCOHOLICALLY' BEFORE STARTING WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY AT NEARLY 400 POUNDS Despite the setbacks he experienced early in his career, Atkins has continued to reflect on the unexpected fame that followed his breakout performance in"The Blue Lagoon.

"Actor Christopher Atkins and daughter Brittany arrive at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal City. Atkins explained that he entered the entertainment industry through modeling before attending an open casting call for"The Blue Lagoon.

" When the film became a massive success, he found himself adjusting to a level of attention he had never imagined. "There wasn't a place on the planet I could go where I didn't get recognized and people stopped me," he recalled. "It was very, very, very weird.

""It's interesting if you try to think about what it's like to have people you've never met all over the world know who you are and know things about you that you didn't know. " More than four decades after becoming a household name, Atkins has traded much of his Hollywood lifestyle for a quieter existence on the East Coast.

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The New York native relocated from California to Connecticut after his two children settled in North Carolina and his family circumstances changed. American actors Christopher Atkins and Brooke Shields on the set of The Blue Lagoon, based on the novel by Henry De Vere Stacpoole and directed by Randal Kleiser.

"I'm an East Coast guy. You can't take the East Coast out of the boy," he said. The actor explained that both his father and stepfather had died, while his mother was experiencing memory issues, making the move feel like the right decision.

"I just like being outdoors, I like working with my hands," he told Fox News Digital. "My goal is next year to do a leg of the Appalachian Trail, take a week or so and see if I can do 100 miles or 200 miles or something," he said. He said he recently underwent shoulder replacement surgery, following an elbow replacement less than a year earlier.

Atkins also described having a metal plate and artificial disc in his back, along with three previous knee operations.

"I think staying physical and staying active is really important to keeping more metal out of your body," he said.