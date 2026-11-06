Blue Jeans Go Green Turns 20, Diverts 3000 Tons of Waste

The Blue Jeans Go Green program celebrates two decades of recycling worn denim into insulation and packaging, preventing thousands of tons of textile waste from landfills.

The Blue Jeans Go Green program has reached a significant two-decade milestone, having successfully collected more than 6 million pieces of denim since its inception. This extensive recycling initiative has diverted over 3,000 tons of textile waste from landfills while creating more than 12 million square feet of insulation material. The program, led by Cotton Incorporated, continues to transform worn blue jeans into valuable resources for construction and consumer goods.

Denim Recycling Process and Output Products

The core mechanism of the recycling program involves collecting worn denim that is at least 90 percent cotton from participating retail locations. Once collected, the denim is processed into a nonwoven insulating material that serves multiple practical applications. This recycled insulation is extensively used in home construction, including projects with Habitat for Humanity and Fuller Center affiliates to build affordable housing.

Also read ICE contractors see green even as blue wave hits Washington

Beyond construction, the recycled cotton material finds utility in the pet industry, where it is utilized as inserts for pet beds. It also plays a critical role in the supply chain for food delivery, acting as thermal packaging liners that keep meal delivery kits fresh and cold. These denim liners are themselves recyclable, creating a closed-loop system that extends the lifecycle of the cotton fiber even further.

Historical Milestones and Strategic Collaborations

Andrea Samber, director of brand partnerships for the Blue Jeans Go Green program, highlighted the evolution of the initiative from humble beginnings at 14 college campuses to its current status as a major recycling operation. A key turning point occurred in 2008 when the program expanded its cultural reach through a collaboration with G by Guess and Warners Brothers tied to the movie The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.

Advertisement

The program achieved further prominence in 2009 by partnering with National Geographic Kids magazine to secure a Guiness World Record for the most items of clothing, specifically denim, collected for recycling. By 2013, the initiative reached a major milestone of collecting 1 million pieces of denim, demonstrating consumer willingness to participate in sustainability efforts when accessible methods are provided.

In May 2015, during the 10-year Hurricane Katrina commemoration, the program joined the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity for a Build-A-Thon. Grammy-winning artist Sheryl Crow joined to help build 10 homes in 10 days using recycled denim for home insulation, further raising awareness about the material's versatility and environmental benefits.

Consumer Behavior and Market Participation Data

Despite the program's success, significant opportunities for growth remain in consumer participation. According to research, most consumers, representing 60 percent of the population, donate their jeans that are no longer wearable, while another 32 percent simply throw away their denim jeans. Only 9 percent of consumers currently recycle the jeans they can no longer wear, indicating a large untapped market for circular fashion.

Other disposal methods include giving jeans to friends or family (24 percent), repurposing them into crafts or shorts (16 percent), selling them online or at garage sales (12 percent), and using them as rags or cleaning cloths (11 percent). The average American owns 12 pieces of denim, highlighting the potential volume of material that could enter the recycling stream if participation rates increased.

Advertisement

Interest in sustainable options is evident, with nearly half of all U.S. consumers stating they would be likely to look for denim jeans that can be recycled. Among shoppers who check clothing labels for sustainability, 46 percent do so specifically to see if the garment is recyclable, according to Cotton Council International and Cotton Incorporated's 2026 Global Sustainability Survey of 635 respondents.

Partner Brands and Future Sustainability Goals

Current partner brands supporting the Blue Jeans Go Green initiative include American Eagle, Anthropologie, Carhartt, Jax Outdoor Gear, Kimes Ranch, Madewell, Muji, Paige, The Paper Store, Rag & Bone, Rails, Ralph Lauren, Veronica Beard, and Uncharted. These retailers facilitate the collection process, often offering discounts to consumers who turn in worn denim.

William Kimbrell, president and CEO of Cotton Incorporated, emphasized that cotton is a remarkable natural fiber durable enough to be worn for years yet versatile enough to take on entirely new purposes. The program demonstrates that the value of cotton extends well beyond the life of a favorite pair of jeans, turning potential into meaningful impact through retail partnerships and consumer engagement.

The initiative also aims to raise awareness around textile recycling and sustainability, with campaigns featuring makers and creators sharing personal stories behind their favorite denim. As the denim industry continues to grow around the world across all distribution channels, the Blue Jeans Go Green program remains a commitment to sustainability and a chance to inspire loyalty among shoppers seeking eco-friendly fashion options.