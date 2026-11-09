Blue Jeans Go Green Marks 20 Years of Denim Recycling Milestone

Cotton Incorporated marks 20 years of Blue Jeans Go Green denim recycling, which has created over 12 million square feet of insulation from worn jeans.

Cotton Incorporated celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Blue Jeans Go Green denim recycling program at an event in New York. William Kimbrell, CEO and president of Cotton Incorporated, used the gathering to recognize the many partners that have made the program possible over the past two decades. He said it was especially meaningful to have so many contributors to the program's success in one room.

The program was launched in 2006 and collects worn denim that contains at least 90 percent cotton. Its goal is to turn that used material into a new product rather than send it to a landfill. Kimbrell described the milestone as belonging to everyone who has recognized the lasting value of cotton and given used denim a new life.

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How Blue Jeans Go Green Turns Denim Into Insulation

Blue Jeans Go Green recycles worn denim into nonwoven insulation. That insulation can be used for home building, pet bed inserts, or thermal packaging for food shipments. To date, the program has created over 12 million square feet of insulation.

Kimbrell said the program has shifted how textile waste is viewed. Rather than treating discarded clothing as something to throw away, the program treats it as a material with the potential for another useful purpose. He argued that this is a practical example of how the natural qualities of cotton can support new applications and extend the useful life of the fiber.

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The program has also grown through a network of collection channels. Its donation drives began on college campuses, and the initiative has continued to work with educational institutions. These activations have contributed roughly 350,000 pieces of denim over the years.

Brand Partnerships Drive Denim Collection Efforts

Brand partnerships are a central reason Blue Jeans Go Green has been sustained, according to Kimbrell. More than 100 brands have linked up with the program on take-back programs that collect and fund donations of used denim.

One brand's take-back effort started as a two-week pilot. That pilot has since become a continuous take-back program across hundreds of its stores. Many brands also encourage consumers to donate through promotions, such as a discount on a new pair of jeans.

Kimbrell said the program's long-standing relationships with brands, retailers, and communities have made recycling accessible. Some of those relationships have continued for more than 15 years. He said that consistency, combined with continued consumer participation, has helped the program remain relevant and grow over two decades.

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Carhartt is one of these long-term partners. In its partnership of more than 15 years, Carhartt has diverted more than 67 tons of denim from landfills. In a statement, the brand said Blue Jeans Go Green has been an incredible partner in giving well-worn denim a meaningful second life.

Mt. Denim Installation and Future Program Goals

The event centerpiece was an art installation called Mt. Denim that visualized the scale of the program's impact. The piece featured a mountainous pile of secondhand jeans from brand partners, including Paige, Levi Strauss and Co., J.Crew, and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Kimbrell said the program has shown that millions of individual actions can add up to meaningful impact. He said this has kept thousands of tons of denim out of landfills and transformed that material into something useful. He also said he sees tremendous opportunity to build on that foundation as the program looks ahead.