Blue Jays Tout ‘Inclusive Experience’ After Outfielder’s Anti-Muslim Social Media Posts

The Toronto Blue Jays issued a statement distancing themselves from anti-Muslim social media posts shared by outfielder Anthony Santander.

The Toronto Blue Jays have issued a statement in response to right fielder Anthony Santander’s anti-Muslim social media posts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Blue Jays have distanced themselves from social media posts shared by outfielder Anthony Santander after he trumpeted anti-Muslim stereotypes following Tuesday’s elections in the United States.that have since been taken down.

The first suggested that the election of El-Sayed, who is the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, would lead to Sharia law in America. A second featured a Christian pastor claiming there were no kind Muslims and that Islam was not peaceful. On Thursday, the Blue Jays issued a statement pushing back against Santander’s posts.

Also read Blue Jays Anthony Santander posts anti-Muslim videos after Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate

“Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark,” the statement read,The statement did not mention Santander by name or directly condemn his posts. There is no indication if the organization plans to take any disciplinary action.

Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s former special representative for combating Islamophobia, took to social media to repudiate Santander’s posts andHis reckless actions have impact, and we have seen anti Muslim hate turn deadly in Canada. Deleting his posts is not enough - Santander owes fans an apology, and the Blue Jays need to take a stronger stand against Islamophobic hate, and be transparent about how they plan to make this right.

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This isn’t the first time the Blue Jays have dealt with this kind of social media controversy from a player. In 2023, reliever Anthony Bass shared posts promoting anti-LGBTQ boycotts. , but two weeks later, Toronto released him, calling it a “baseball decision. ” Bass allowed two runs in one inning in his final game with the Blue Jays, but his previous six appearances had been scoreless outings.

Santander signed with the Blue Jays in January 2025 following an All-Star season with the Orioles. The Blue Jays inked him to a five-year, $92.5 million contract. Injuries have limited him to just 54 games with the franchise and he missed the entire 2026 season following surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.