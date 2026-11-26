As Toronto marks Thanksgiving, the Blue Jays look past a disappointing 2026 campaign to honor key contributors like Dylan Cease, Louis Varland, and debutants Okamoto and Miles, while the front office plans for 2027.

Blue Jays center fielder Brett Bateman reacts after hitting a single against the Reds. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect A special holiday takes place on the last Thursday of every November for 29 of the 30 organizations in baseball as the United States celebrates Thanksgiving.

While the Toronto Blue Jays honored Canada's own back on October 12 this year, they still have plenty to acknowledge this Thursday alongside the other teams in MLB. This is the time when everyone takes a moment to look back on the past and relish what has gone right.

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For the Blue Jays, four aspects to their 2026 season immediately stand out, and even though it is easier to focus on the negative after a disappointing season, that is the opposite of what Thanksgiving is about. Toronto's front office will look to keep the momentum rolling into 2027, and while there is plenty to improve upon this offseason, Ross Atkins also has a lot to be excited about.