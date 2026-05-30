Blue Jays rookie Charles McAdoo homers in MLB debut, fuels comeback win over Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Charles McAdoo, a former San Jose State star, hit a two-run home run in his third Major League at-bat, sparking a comeback victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Charles McAdoo, a former standout at both De La Salle High and San Jose State , made a memorable Major League debut for the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

In his third at-bat, the 26-year-old launched a 93 mph fastball 369 feet over the right-center field fence for a two-run homer, cutting Toronto's deficit to 5-4 against the Baltimore Orioles. McAdoo, the first position player from San Jose State to reach the majors since Kevin Frandsen in 2015, described the moment as almost indescribable.

"I saw it clear the wall, kind of just ran around the bases," he told reporters. "I can't even put it into words. It's just awesome.

" His home run ignited a furious rally, as the Blue Jays eventually took the lead on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s two-run double in the eighth inning and went on to win the game. McAdoo's path to the big leagues included being drafted by Pittsburgh in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of San Jose State, followed by a trade to Toronto in 2024 for Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

At the time of his call-up from Triple-A, he was hitting .250 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs. While his heartbeat was racing all day, McAdoo's calm approach at the plate in a high-pressure moment signaled the arrival of a promising new talent for the Blue Jays organization





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Charles Mcadoo Toronto Blue Jays MLB Debut Home Run Baltimore Orioles San Jose State Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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