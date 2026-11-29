Toronto signed Morejón to a record five-year, $115 million contract on Saturday. It comes with high upside and risk, sets a precedent and hurts the Yankees.

Reliever Adrian Morejon agreed to a record deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Adrián Morejón agreed to a monster five-year, $115 million contract with Toronto.

It’s the largest guarantee given to a relief pitcher in MLB history. The 27-year-old earned that deal by becoming a dominant, durable force at the back of the Padres’ bullpen over the past three seasons. Since the start of the 2024 campaign, Morejón has gone 25–11 with a 2.58 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 248 strikeouts in 223 ⅓ innings.

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He features an outstanding sinker that averaged 99.5 mph in 2026, plus a devastating changeup against which opposing hitters managed anof just .127. A former top international prospect who came up as a starter, Morejón has developed into an elite reliever from the left side. He’ll join what looks like an outstanding Blue Jays bullpen. Morejón was arguably the best left-handed reliever in baseball over the past two seasons and was the top bullpen arm in this free agent class.