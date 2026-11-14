Blue Jays pitcher sounds off on MLB spinning narrative on impending lockout: ‘This is going to be ugly’

Major League Baseball released a video on the upcoming CBA negotiations — and Blue Jays pitcher Jameson Taillon wasn’t happy with the “selective” narrative by the league. Taillon,…

Major League Baseball released a video on the upcoming CBA negotiations — and Blue Jays pitcher Jameson Taillon wasn’t happy with the “selective” narrative by the league.

Taillon, a 10-year veteran, ranted about MLB’s video posted to its social media accounts in which executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword discussed three major changes the league is looking to make. Jameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, September 4, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.of what they’re saying/showing and how they’re delivering it,” Taillon wrote in a post on X. “This is going to be ugly if they’re trying to sway fan/public support weeks before they even lock us out.

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At the end of the day- they want to drive down salaries and put more money in the pockets of billionaires.

“Nobody wins except them. Simple as that. It’s not about competition. It’s never been about competition for them, it just is a nice cover up.

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” Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a ceremony to present the 2026 Roberto Clemente award to New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor before game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. This is comically bad. They’re being very careful and selective of what they’re saying/showing and how they’re delivering it. This is going to be ugly if they’re trying to sway fan/public support weeks before they even lock us out.

At the end of the day- they want to drive down…MLB labeled the changes as “a win for everybody,” but Taillon clearly doesn’t view things in the same light. The Players Association as well as several agents have been outspoken regarding the league’s proposed changes. , didn’t mince words regarding MLB’s push to implement a salary cap.

Morgan Sword, MLB Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations speaks to the media during the On-Field Rules Demonstration at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. Baseball, unlike two other major professional sports in the NFL and NBA, has flourished in recent years without a salary cap or floor. MLB’s argument over fairness in regulating team spending was recently disproved by the World Series champion Brewers, who had the 19th-highest payroll.

While teams are free to spend, the richest organizations aren’t guaranteed a trip to the Fall Classic. Toronto and the Mets are just two examples of luxurious spending in the offseason only to miss the playoffs come October. Jameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, September 4, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

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Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a ceremony to present the 2026 Roberto Clemente award to New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor before game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Morgan Sword, MLB Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations speaks to the media during the On-Field Rules Demonstration at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.