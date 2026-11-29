The Toronto Blue Jays have signed left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon to a five-year, $115 million contract, outbidding the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres to bolster an already elite bullpen.

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon to a five-year, $115 million contract, according to an announcement on Nov. 28, 2026. The deal tops the five-year, $102 million relief record that Edwin Diaz signed with the Mets.

The $23 million average annual value is the most ever on a multiyear deal for a reliever. The New York Yankees finished as runners-up, offering a five-year deal worth about $100 million, while the San Diego Padres were also a finalist. The Yankees offered the same contract length but hovered around $100 million, so Morejon chose Toronto over New York. Since free agency began, the Blue Jays had been linked to Morejon.

Also read Blue Jays’ Adrián Morejón Signing Shows Exactly Where the Mariners Draw the Line

Morejon Joins Toronto Bullpen

The Milwaukee Brewers proved that a bullpen can never have too many high-leverage relievers. The Yankees were neck and neck with Toronto until the very end. Morejon, who will be 28 years old on Opening Day in 2027, has been an elite reliever for the Padres over the last three years. Since 2024, he has made no fewer than 60 appearances each season while posting an ERA of 2.83 or less.

His capabilities were often masked by pitching alongside Mason Miller in San Diego. In Toronto, Morejon will join a bullpen that already features 2026 AL Reliever of the Year Louis Varland. The Blue Jays also have a workhorse lefty in Mason Fluharty, who led baseball in appearances in 2026. Adding Morejon gives Toronto arguably the best finishing duo in the majors.

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The Blue Jays were already one of the best bullpens in the game late in the summer, and now it will be nearly impossible to put runs on the board against them. Morejon will be a large piece of a young core that Toronto is building and will now be the face of one of the top bullpens in the game.

Toronto's boss, Ross Atkins, still needs to address outfield depth and offensive production this winter, but the pitching is now top-notch. The Blue Jays will be nearly impossible to score runs on, and fans can expect that for years to come. The Yankees, meanwhile, failed to land Morejon despite their championship aspirations. For New York, there was no one in this marketplace that would have offered the impact of Morejon.

Yankees Miss Out on Morejon

The full version of him would have provided the Yankees arguably the best lefty reliever in the game and allowed them to create a dynamic endgame. Instead, the Yankees not only failed to land Morejon, but he went to a division rival. The Blue Jays now have a formidable bullpen that could challenge New York for years to come.

The cost was five years at $115 million, topping the five-year, $102 million relief record total that Edwin Diaz signed and ultimately opted out of with the Mets. The $23 million average is the most ever on a multiyear deal for a reliever and is topped only by the qualifying offer for 2027 that he agreed to with the Yankees, albeit on a one-year deal.

It has been quite a 24 hours for the Toronto Blue Jays, who have been pitted against their division rivals, the New York Yankees. It started with the acquisition of a super utility man. The Blue Jays ultimately won the battle for Morejon, who will be joining Toronto's relief staff on a five-year, $115 million deal. The New York Yankees offered a five-year deal for about $100 million, while the San Diego Padres were also a finalist.

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Toronto Strengthens Relief Staff

One should take note that the Yankees offered the same length of contract, but it hovered around $100 million. So the lefty chose Canada over New York and will now bolster an already elite bullpen. The Jays already had a workhorse lefty in Mason Fluharty, who led baseball in appearances in 2026. Adding a pitcher who can immediately enter the circle of trust is incredibly beneficial.

They were already one of the best in the game late in the summer, and now it will be nearly impossible to put runs up on the board against their pen. Over the last three years, the San Diego Padres have had an elite reliever on their pitching staff whose capabilities have simply been masked behind the fact that he is on the same roster as Mason Miller.

One should take into consideration that since 2024, Morejon has made no fewer than 60 appearances while boasting an ERA of 2.83 or less. Morejon will be 28 years old when Opening Day comes around in 2027 as a large piece to a young core that Toronto is building, and he will now be the face of one of the top bullpens in the game to complement the 2026 AL Reliever of the Year.

Toronto's boss, Ross Atkins, still needs to address the issues of outfield depth and offensive production this winter, but the pitching is now top-notch. The Blue Jays will be nearly impossible to score runs on, and fans can expect that for years to come.